By John Willoughby and Chris Schlesinger, New York Times
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon white peppercorns (you may substitute black)
- 1 tablespoon coriander seeds
- 1 tablespoon mustard seeds
- 5 green cardamom pods
- 1 pound 16- to 20-count (extra large) shrimp, peeled and deveined but tail left on
- Kosher salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- ¼ cup orange juice
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- 2 ripe but firm peaches, diced medium
- 1 pound spinach, washed
Preparation
- Turn gas grill to high, lower cover and heat for 15 minutes, then turn burners to medium-high.
- Put peppercorns, coriander seeds, mustard seeds and cardamom pods in a small sauté pan and toast over medium heat, shaking frequently to avoid burning, until they darken slightly and you can smell them, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat, allow to cool slightly, then grind fine in a spice mill or mortar.
- Sprinkle shrimp with salt and pepper, then rub all over with the spice mixture, pressing gently to be sure it adheres. Set shrimp aside.
- Heat olive oil in a small sauté pan over medium heat until hot but not smoking. Add ginger and cook, stirring frequently, 1 minute. Add the vinegar, orange juice, curry powder and salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a simmer, then reduce heat and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes.
- Put the peaches and spinach in a medium bowl. Pour hot dressing over them, wilting the spinach.
- Place the shrimp on the grill and cook until just opaque throughout, 3 to 4 minutes a side. Divide the spinach-peach mixture among four plates and top each with 1/4 of the shrimp.
Nutritional analysis per serving (4 servings) 226 calories; 9 grams fat; 1g saturated fat; 0g trans-fat; 0g monounsaturated fat; 1g polyunsaturated fat; 17g carbohydrates; 5g dietary fiber; 8g sugar; 20g protein; 142mg cholesterol; 734mg sodium