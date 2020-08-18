Zeb Memon, M.D. founded., to provide a new approach to health care by combining both traditional and alternative options to help patients with chronic illnesses to improve the long-term quality of their health. Having studied and worked as a pediatric gastroenterologist (GI), she is uniquely able to achieve better overall health for children as well as adults using new approaches and personalized therapies.

Zeb Memon M.D. is a board-certified physician, who combines her expertise as a GI specialist with a certification from theto approach healthcare differently by focusing on the whole person. She works with patients to achieve general wellness and overcome a range of illnesses such as functional abdominal pain, irritable bowel syndrome, obesity, fatty liver, chronic constipation, and nutritional deficiencies, to name a few. According to “What is Functional Medicine?” by Ronald Grisanti, DC. D.A.B.C.O., D. A.C.B.N., MS. Functional medicine is patient-centered medical healing that uses “scientific principles, advanced diagnostic testing and treatments other than drugs or surgery to treat the cause of the disease and restore the body to “lifelong optimal health.”