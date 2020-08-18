Zeb Memon M.D. Launches Harmony Health Medical to offer Patients in WNY a New Approach to Health
Buffalo, New York, USA (August 13, 2020) – Zeb Memon, M.D. founded Harmony Health Medical PLLC., to provide a new approach to health care by combining both traditional and alternative options to help patients with chronic illnesses to improve the long-term quality of their health. Having studied and worked as a pediatric gastroenterologist (GI), she is uniquely able to achieve better overall health for children as well as adults using new approaches and personalized therapies.
Zeb Memon M.D. is a board-certified physician, who combines her expertise as a GI specialist with a certification from the Functional Medicine University to approach healthcare differently by focusing on the whole person. She works with patients to achieve general wellness and overcome a range of illnesses such as functional abdominal pain, irritable bowel syndrome, obesity, fatty liver, chronic constipation, and nutritional deficiencies, to name a few. According to “What is Functional Medicine?” by Ronald Grisanti, DC. D.A.B.C.O., D. A.C.B.N., MS. Functional medicine is patient-centered medical healing that uses “scientific principles, advanced diagnostic testing and treatments other than drugs or surgery to treat the cause of the disease and restore the body to “lifelong optimal health.”
To comply with safe social distancing protocols during the current pandemic, Harmony Health Medical will practice telemedicine options. Same-day appointments may also be available on a case-by-case basis.
“Dr. Memon said, “Chronic functional disorders are very prevalent in our society. They require a thorough approach and sufficient time commitment from the practitioner. In the past, due to time constraints and policies from some health insurance plans in traditional medicine, I, like other physicians, was not able to dedicate this necessary level of care. In addition, we also help people seeking to obtain a state of optimal health by investing in their overall wellness.”
To find out more information or book an appointment, visit www.harmonyhealthmed.com, email: info@harmonyhealthmed.com or call +1716-221-4896
