Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute (BGMC/GVI) has once again been nationally recognized for high quality stroke care by the American Heart Association (AHA).

The Kaleida Health facility received the AHA’s Get With The Guidelines® Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, which recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to national research-based guidelines.

BGMC/GVI earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, scheduling get a follow-up visit as well as other care transition interventions.

BGMC/GVI also received the AHA’s Target: StrokeTM Elite Award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.

“Our teams of doctors, nurses and staff at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute are dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative guidelines,” said Chris Lane, President, Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”

BGMC/GVI additionally received the AHA’s Target: Type 2 Honor RollTM Award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90 percent of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”

“We are pleased to recognize Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute for their commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.