Erie County’s Cancer Services Program is teaming up with Tops Friendly Markets to get FIT kits for colorectal cancer to your neighborhood

ERIE COUNTY – The Erie County Cancer Services Program (CSP) will distribute FIT kits at nearly two dozen Tops Friendly Markets locations throughout the month of March during National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

“We are so excited to get FIT kits into the hands of eligible adults with this partnership with Tops Markets, and educate people on the importance of this non-invasive test,” said Cancer Services Program Director Michelle Wysocki. “We appreciate being able to address the myths and misinformation around colorectal cancer screening at events like this one, and show just how easy, convenient and private the testing process is.”

Collect a sample in just a few minutes in the privacy of your home bathroom, and mail it to a lab for testing in a postage-paid envelope, provided by CSP. Colorectal cancer screening is recommended for adults with average risk factors between 45 and 75 years old. “We encourage people to talk to their doctor about their colorectal cancer risks. Our program can provide these kits to any Erie County resident between 45-75 years of age, regardless of insurance status.” Wysocki continued, “If you are uninsured or underinsured, you may be eligible to have the test cost covered by our program.”

Regular screening for colorectal cancer can save lives. Screening tests can find growths that can be removed before they turn into cancer. Screening tests can also find colorectal cancer early, when treatment may work best.

The Erie County Cancer Services Program (CSP) provides breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings, and diagnostic services at no cost to adults who live in Erie County, do not have health insurance, have health insurance with a cost share that makes the cost of screening too high, and meet the program rules for age and income. Costs for additional, necessary diagnostic tests may also be covered under a NYS program. Visit the Erie County Department of Health, Cancer Services Program at www.erie.gov/cancerservices or call (716) 858-7376.

March 2023 Schedule

AMHERST, NY

9660 Transit Road • 3/08/23 • 4pm – 7pm

3980 Maple Road • 3/25/23 • 10am – 2pm

ALDEN, NY

12775 Broadway • 3/04/23 • 10am – 2pm

BUFFALO, NY

1460 South Park/Bailey • 3/03/23 • 4pm – 7pm

345 Amherst Street • 3/10/23 • 4pm-7pm

2101 Elmwood Avenue • 3/12/23 • 10am-2pm

1740 Sheridan Drive • 3/19/23 • 10am – 2pm

425 Niagara Street • 3/24/23 • 4pm – 7pm

1275 Jefferson Avenue • 3/29/23 • 4pm – 7pm

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY

3865 Union Rd. • 3/01/23 • 4pm-7pm

700 Thruway Plaza Drive • 3/31/23 • 4pm – 7pm

DEPEW, NY

4777 Transit Road • 3/16/23 • 4pm-7pm

5175 Broadway • 3/26/23 • 10am-2pm

DERBY, NY

6914 Erie Road • 3/27/23 • 4pm-7pm

GRAND ISLAND, NY

2140 Grand Island Blvd • 3/06/23 • 4pm-7pm

HAMBURG, NY

6150 South Park Avenue • 3/18/23 • 10am-2pm

ORCHARD PARK, NY

3201 Southwestern Blvd • 3/13/23 • 4pm-7pm

SPRINGVILLE, NY

184 S. Cascade Drive • 3/22/23 • 4pm-7pm

TONAWANDA, NY

890 Young Street • 3/05/23 • 10am – 2pm

150 Niagara Street • 3/11/23 • 10am – 2pm

WEST SENECA, NY

355 Orchard Park Road • 3/20/23• 4pm – 7pm

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY

2351 Maple Road • 3/15/23 • 4pm – 7pm

Schedule updates at cspwny.org.