American Heart Association’s signature Go Red for Women® Luncheon raises funds and spotlights bystander CPR inequities

AMNHERST, NY, (February 7, 2023) — About 200 people decked out from head to toe in red gathered Tuesday at the Reikart House in Amherst for Buffalo’s annual Go Red for Women Luncheon to raise awareness and help fund the fight against heart disease and stroke, which claim the lives of more women than all forms of cancer combined.

Since 2004, the American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, has engaged more than 2 million women to learn their risk of heart disease and stroke, and take powerful steps to take charge of their health through its Go Red for Women movement. While advocacy and educational campaigns focused on heart disease have made great strides in improving knowledge and attitudes among women, health disparities still exist among and between women.

With a theme of Be the Beat, this year’s luncheon featured tools and information to help Western New York improve training and bystander CPR rates for women, who are still less likely to receive bystander CPR than men. The American Heart Association notes nearly three out of every four cardiac arrests happen in homes and is calling for at least one person in every household to learn Hands-Only CPR this February. The two simple steps of Hands-Only CPR are to call 911 and to push hard and fast in the center of the chest until help arrives.

Women are less likely to receive bystander CPR partly because people fear accusations of inappropriate touching, sexual assault or injuring the person. By equipping people with Hands-Only CPR training, they learn how simple the technique is and gain confidence that will help them act quickly in an emergency.

The topic of CPR was an important one at the event with the news released Tuesday morning that Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula suffered a cardiac arrest last summer.

“We are grateful for the courage she has shown in lending her voice to this critical cause,” said Jason Stulb, executive director of the American Heart Association, Buffalo/Niagara region. “By choosing to share her story publicly, she will save lives.”

“The Go Red for Women Luncheon is not just about wearing red. This is about all of us standing together and doing something to fight our No. 1 killer, which claims the lives of 1 in every 3 women. Losing even one woman to this largely preventable and treatable disease is too many,” said Dr. Lorrie Clemo, president of D’Youville University and chairwoman of Buffalo Go Red for Women.

Among the luncheon attendees were thirty students who took part in the STEM Goes Red program. The event, sponsored by D’Youville University and M&T Bank, was held at Jacobs Institute the morning of the luncheon. Students from Math, Science, & Technology Prep, Charter School for Applied Technology and Health Science Charter School got a healthy breakfast, a tour of Jacobs Institute and listened to a panel discussion with six local STEM professionals. Women fill about half the jobs in the U.S. economy, by only 28% of STEM jobs. The STEM Goes Red program helps address the gender gap and encourages young women’s interests in STEM-based degrees and careers,

Go Red for Women is nationally sponsored by CVS Health and the Buffalo Go Red for Women Luncheon is locally sponsored by D’Youville University, M&T Bank, the Buffalo Sabres, Canisius College, LakeShore Savings, Lawley and more. Media sponsors are WKBW and Buffalo Healthy Living. For more information contact Michelle Marks-Hook at Michelle.Marks-Hook@heart.org or visit http://GoRedBuffalo.heart.org.