The Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division, in partnership with the Niagara County Office for the Aging, is offering a free Diabetes Self-Management Workshop. The six–week workshop is scheduled on Thursdays, March 30 through May 4 from 9:30am to 12:00pm at the North Tonawanda Public Library.

This program covers both the physical aspects of managing diabetes as well as the emotional part and is designed to improve an individual’s A1C and reduce complications associated with diabetes. The program has demonstrated proven health benefits and complements the diabetic medical management services people receive from their providers. Participants will enhance their ability to maintain active and fulfilling lifestyles, improve problem-solving and decision-making skills, as well as address the challenges of living with diabetes. Workshop topics also include improving food choices, increasing physical activity, and practicing coping skills to maintain nutrition and a healthy weight. Attendance at all is sessions is

recommended for optimal outcomes.

Individuals with diabetes or caregivers of persons with diabetes can register for the Diabetes Self-Management Workshop Program by calling Stacy Knott, MSEd, Nursing Operations Manager, Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division at (716) 278-1900. Organizations and groups are also encouraged to contact the Nursing Division to schedule a free Diabetes and/or Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop for their staff/clients.

For information on how participating in the workshops can help you manage your Diabetes, please visit http://www.niagaracounty.com/departments/m-r/nursing/diabetes_self-management_program_workshops.php