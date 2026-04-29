Karas joins the American Heart Association to bring Heart Walk back to Buffalo

According to the American Heart Association BUFFALO, N.Y., April 29, 2026 —, 9 in 10 people who suffer cardiac arrest outside of the hospital die, and more than half don’t receive bystander CPR. CPR — especially if performed immediately — can double or triple a person’s chance of survival. To help improve cardiac arrest outcomes in Buffalo, Katrina Karas, MHA, FACHE, vice president of service line operations at Kaleida, will chair the 2026 Buffalo Heart Walk, leading a year-round effort to rally companies and community members to raise critical funds and expand CPR education.

Heart Walk is the largest community-facing initiative of the American Heart Association, a relentless force changing the future of health for everyone everywhere, and it is returning to Buffalo for the first time in several years. Through fundraising, community education and corporate engagement, Heart Walk aims to make CPR education and training more accessible, fund vital research and drive equitable health for all. Under Karas’s leadership, top executives in Buffalo will work to recruit other organizations to join the local Heart Walk campaign and help build a community of lifesavers.

“Cardiac arrest can strike anyone at any time, and the outcome often comes down to whether someone nearby knows what to do,” Karas said. “We envision at least one person in every household feeling confident to perform CPR. By joining Heart Walk, Buffalo employers can help ensure that when it matters most, their employees are prepared to act during a cardiac emergency.”

According to the Heart Association’s 2024 CPR Perceptions Survey, 39% of people — or approximately 103 million U.S. adults — now feel “extremely confident” or “very confident” they could correctly perform CPR, up from 33% in 2021. That’s roughly 17.7 million more adults who are highly confident in their ability to conduct CPR, yet 61% still lack high confidence to act in a cardiac emergency.

“While we’re extremely proud of the progress that’s been made over the last several years, our work is far from over,” said Megan Vargulick, executive director of the American Heart Association, Western New York. “Katrina’s commitment to making Buffalo a safer, stronger community is proof she is the right person for the role. We’re looking forward to seeing incredible results from this year’s Heart Walk campaign and hope the community will join us in making it a success.”

Nation of Lifesavers The Heart Association is a global leader in resuscitation science, education and training, and the official publisher of CPR guidelines. Through the™ movement, the Association is working to ensure that more people are ready to perform CPR and be a vital link in the chain of survival, supporting its goal of doubling the survival rate from out-of-hospital cardiac arrests by 2030.