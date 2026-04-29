BUFFALO, NY — The Breast Cancer Network of WNY (BCN) is proud to announce the return of its signature community fundraiser, the Hope for Tomorrow 5K Run & Walk. The event will take place Friday, June 5 at Como Lake Park in Lancaster from 4:00 – 8:00 PM with a 6:00 PM race start time.. Following a record-breaking year that saw over 500 participants raise more than $33,000, the organization invites the Western New York community to lace up their sneakers once again to support local breast cancer survivors and their families.

“The Hope for Tomorrow 5K is more than just a race; it is a powerful demonstration of community resilience and support,” said Rob Jones, Executive Director. “Every step taken and every dollar raised allows us to continue providing the emotional and practical support that our families, friends, and neighbors in Western New York rely on during their most challenging moments.”

The event features a scenic course suitable for competitive runners and casual walkers alike. In addition to the race, attendees can enjoy post-run refreshments, music, community networking, and a celebration of breast cancer survivorship.

Proceeds from the event stay local and directly fund BCN’s vital community initiatives, including the TLC Totes program for the newly diagnosed, peer mentoring, support groups, and education programs. These programs, many of which operate out of the organization’s headquarters in the United Way Building on Delaware Avenue, provide a critical safety net for those navigating the complexities of a breast cancer diagnosis.

Last year’s event saw a surge in local support, and BCN aims to exceed those milestones this year. The organization is currently seeking corporate sponsors and community partners to help reach its fundraising goals. Local businesses interested in supporting the event can contact the organization directly for sponsorship opportunities. More details and registration are available at bcnwny.org.

The Breast Cancer Network of WNY is a community-based organization dedicated to providing education, support, and advocacy for those impacted by breast cancer. By offering evidence-based programming and a peer-driven support model, BCN ensures that no one in the Western New York region has to face a diagnosis alone.