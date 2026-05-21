Parent Network of WNY Rolls Out 1st Annual Inclusive Bowling Fundraiser for Families of All Abilities
BUFFALO, NY (May 19, 2026) – Families, friends, and community supporters across WNY are invited to lace up their bowling shoes for a night of fun, inclusion, and impact at Parent Network of WNY’s 1st Annual Bowling Fundraiser on Friday, June 5, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Abbott Lanes.
Designed to be fully inclusive and accessible for individuals of all abilities, the event will bring the community together for an evening filled with bowling, pizza, raffles, laughter, and family-friendly fun – all while supporting local families of children and individuals with disabilities throughout WNY.
Hosted at the fully handicapped accessible bowling center, the fundraiser was intentionally created to ensure everyone can participate and feel welcome.
“We wanted this event to truly be for everyone,” said Destiny Lopez, Marketing and Development Coordinator at Parent Network of WNY. “Whether someone loves bowling or simply wants to come out and enjoy the atmosphere, we’ve worked to make the experience flexible, welcoming, and inclusive for all families.”
Guests will enjoy three games of bowling, shoe rental, pizza, drinks, a 50/50 raffle, basket raffles, a kids raffle table, and more. In an effort to make the event even more accessible, attendees also have the option to swap out a bowling game for an extra slice of pizza, allowing bowlers and non-bowlers alike to comfortably participate in the evening’s festivities.
More than just a fundraiser, the event will directly support Parent Network of WNY’s FREE Family Fun Nights, which provide inclusive recreational opportunities for families throughout the 8 counties of WNY.
“These events give families a chance to connect, build friendships, and create lasting memories together without the financial barriers that can often limit access to recreational activities,” said Kimberly Kadziolka, Executive Director of Parent Network of WNY. “We see firsthand how meaningful these opportunities are for families who simply want a place where everyone feels included.”
Tickets are $25 per person and include three games, shoe rental, pizza and a drink. Tickets can be purchased at: https://givebutter.com/pn-bowling
About the organization: Parent Network of WNY supports families and professionals to empower individuals with disabilities to reach their full potential. We provide 1-on-1 support and education on disabilities, special education, and additional services. For more information on our programs and resources, please visit https://parentnetworkwny.org/.