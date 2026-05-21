Domestic Violence Homicide
Buffalo, NY- Crisis Services shares in the collective shock and grief after the recent domestic violence homicide that occurred in the Town of Tonawanda.
For survivors of domestic violence, the news of a homicide may bring up feelings of anger, powerlessness and fear. Crisis Services knows that these moments can be re-traumatizing. Crisis Services stands with survivors, their loved ones, and all who are impacted by domestic violence in all of its forms.
You are not alone. Crisis Services believes you.
For our press partners, we strongly urge you to refer to best practices for reporting on domestic violence. Domestic violence is preventable and there are ways to address incidences in ways that are supportive of survivors. Please refer to the National Network to End Domestic Violence and their resource tool for safe media reporting found here: https://nnedv.org/content/media-guide/
Crisis Services requests the following steps be added during your news coverage of this situation:
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Content Warning prior to coverage
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Crisis Services Hotline be displayed at the bottom of the screen during coverage: 716-834-3131
If you or someone you know has become a victim of domestic violence, Crisis Services’ Advocate Department is here to help via our 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 716-834-3131. Our advocates are certified Rape Crisis Counselors and Domestic Violence Advocates. You can also learn more about how we support survivors via our website at https://crisisservices.org/domestic-violence-support/. Our team collaborates with survivors to provide support, resources, and guidance in decision-making, working to ensure that safety is paramount. Our team uses a trauma-informed approach and believes that each survivor is the expert of their own lives.
ABOUT SUICIDE PREVENTION AND CRISIS SERVICE, INC. (CRISIS SERVICES):
Crisis Services is there for Western New Yorkers during the most difficult times in their lives. We are an ever present lifeline and the first responders to anyone in crisis: those struggling with mental illness, drug or alcohol addiction, thoughts of suicide, as well as victims of domestic or sexual violence. We don’t stop at intervention. We proactively connect individuals in crisis and their families with education and prevention programs. Whether we meet someone at the beginning of a struggle or at its height, we save lives. To learn more, visit http://crisisservices.org/ or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.