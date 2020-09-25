Donating Plasma at Prometic: Your Questions Answered by Annette Pinder

Plasma donations are essential for producing life-saving medicines that treat rare and serious diseases. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not only safe to donate plasma, but doing so is vital in making a difference for patients who need plasma therapies in our local community.

Here are some of the most common questions and answers about plasma donation.

Why is plasma donation so important? Patients worldwide use plasma-derived therapies to replace missing or deficient proteins that enable them to lead healthy, productive lives. Many require lifelong infusions or injections.

Is donating safe? Plasma donation is performed using a process called plasmapheresis that separates plasma from the blood, collects it in a bottle, and then returns the other parts of the blood back to the donor. Like other plasma donation centers, Prometic Plasma Resources in Amherst is open and operating during the COVID-19 pandemic because it is an essential business. Accordingly, Prometic closely monitors and adheres to stringent Centers for Disease Control, Food and Drug Administration, and Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association guidelines, as well as all mandates issued by local, state, national, and provincial governments. Prometic’s safety precautions include mandatory temperature checks, enhanced disinfecting protocols, use of Personal Protective Equipment, and safe physical distancing.

Am I eligible? To be eligible to donate plasma at Prometic, you must be in good health, be 18 to 65 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, have a valid photo identification and permanent address, and have not had a tattoo or piercing within the last four months. If you have fully recovered from COVID-19 and are no longer contagious your donation is particularly important right now, as your plasma can provide antibodies that may help treat COVID-19 patients. If you have not had COVID-19, your plasma is always needed to help save and improve the lives of people suffering from rare and serious diseases. People suffering from primary immune deficiency, hereditary angioedema, inherited respiratory disease, hemophilia, and other bleeding and neurological disorders depend on receiving the healthy plasma that you donate.

What can I expect during my first visit? You will receive a brief physical exam and your medical history will be reviewed to ensure that donating is safe for you and those receiving products produced from your plasma. At every subsequent visit, you will be screened to confirm that you are healthy and well to donate.