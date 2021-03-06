Through an innovative partnership, Neighborhood Health Center of WNY and Daemen College are proud to announce the offering of a new program that provides paid part-time or per diem working experience to current Daemen College Physician Assistant, Physical Therapy, Athletic Training and Nursing (1+2+1 Program) students through a special Medical Assistant training program at any of the Health Center’s family of medical practices. This competitive new Medical Assistant program will be offered to Daemen College students who are seeking a unique, interdisciplinary learning opportunity.

Under the guidance and supervision of licensed Neighborhood Health Center professionals (physicians and mid-level medical providers), the program will give students hands-on experience in efforts to promote development of professional skills. The program is also designed to introduce students to the day-to-day demands of primary care, as well as the varying complexities in community and public health.

“We are proud to launch this program in partnership with Daemen College as a mutually beneficial opportunity that helps our local students gain essential front-line experience, while also meeting the needs of our patients and community,” said Joanne Haefner, Chief Executive Officer of Neighborhood Health Center. “With this new strategic partnership, it is our hope to open the eyes of students to a different primary care option and is a fantastic introduction and entry point for our future healthcare workforce as they consider career opportunities within the community health center model and movement.”

Working directly with Neighborhood Health Center patients, nurses, doctors and medical assistants, this opportunity will also introduce these future healthcare professionals to different areas of specialty (including Internal/Family Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Pediatrics and Podiatry). Additionally, the program is designed to introduce students to producing innovative solutions for some of the most pressing healthcare issues in the community.

“Daemen College is excited to support Neighborhood Health Center’s efforts to build a healthier Western New York. Opportunities for students to contribute to the workforce at the Health Center and work with practicing professionals who are addressing social determinants of health are invaluable,” said Dr. Gregg Shutts, Professor and Interim Director of the Center for Interprofessional Learning and Simulation at Daemen College.

Neighborhood Health Center has been the region’s leading primary care safety-net provider for more than 30 years and provides high-quality medical, dental, pharmacy, nutritional and behavioral health services to all Western New Yorkers, regardless of ability to pay. The Health Center is currently the primary care home to more than 25,000 Western New Yorkers.

As a local higher education institution, Daemen College is known as the premier education institution in the Buffalo-Niagara region for business, healthcare/health sciences and education. Daemen College has an enrollment of almost 2,600 students, including over 1,200 students enrolled within health sciences programs.