The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) will be partnering with Niagara County school districts to offer free COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics for everyone 5 years of age and older. Following the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization and New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) announcement, children 5- to 11-years old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster five months after completing their initial two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine series. Children ages 5 – 11 years who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should receive their booster, or fourth vaccine dose, three months after completing their primary Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine series, which includes an additional (third) dose.

The statewide vaccination rates among children continue to lag behind other age groups. Based on most recent data, the % Population Vaccinated for 5 -11 year olds is: 31.7% (Niagara County), 41.8% (New York State); and for 12 – 17 years olds: 60.8% (Niagara County), 78.1% (New York State). These rates are much lower than the % Population Vaccinated for individuals 18 and older: 70.6% (Niagara County), 95% (New York State).

“Vaccinations and boosters are the most effective way to protect against severe disease, hospitalizations, or developing long-term COVID-19 complications from COVID-19,” Niagara County Department of Health Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton said. “The availability of boosters for 5-to-11-year-olds provides us another opportunity to safeguard the health of our children and our communities. I urge parents and guardians to get children ages 5 and over vaccinated and boosted to ensure safe and long lasting protection.”

“Niagara County schools have been great partners throughout the COVID-19 Vaccination response,” said Tracy Fricano Chalmers, Director of Public Health Planning and Emergency Preparedness, “schools provide a familiar and convenient location for effective vaccination clinics. We are appreciative of the cooperation from the schools to establish this intense schedule that will allow us to reach every district before the end of the school year,” Ms. Fricano Chalmers concluded.

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Schedule:

∙ June 1, 2022 3:00 – 7:00 PM Wilson High School – Zipp Gym Foyer

June 2, 2022 3:00 – 7:00 PM Royalton-Hartland High School – Cafeteria

June 4, 2022 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM ON BOCES – Niagara Career & Tech Educational Center

June 7, 2022 3:00 – 7:00 PM Niagara Wheatfield – Adult Learning Center

June 8, 2022 3:00 – 7:00 PM Niagara Falls City Schools – Cataract Elementary

June 9, 2022 3:00 – 7:00 PM Barker Jr. Sr. High School – Cafeteria

June 13, 2022 3:00 – 7:00 PM Lewiston-Porter – Community Resource Center

June 14, 2022 3:00 – 7:00 PM Newfane – Early Childhood Center

June 15, 2022 3:00 – 7:00 PM Lockport City Schools – Aaron Mossell Jr. High School

June 16, 2022 3:00 – 7:00 PM North Tonawanda HS – Alumni Student Activity Center

June 22, 2022 1:00 – 5:00 PM Starpoint – Fricano Primary Cafeteria



“Summer brings vacations, camps and family gatherings; and it’s important for everyone to stay up to date on their vaccines,” said Dr. Clark Godshall, Senior District Superintendent Orleans/Niagara BOCES. “On behalf of all of the school districts,” Dr. Godshall continued, “we are grateful for the leadership of the NCDOH and encourage families to attend these clinics.”

COVID-19 first, second, third/additional dose for immune compromised individuals, and initial boosters and additional boosters will be available at all NCDOH Vaccination Clinics. Registration is encouraged but not required. Additional information regarding COVID-19 vaccination and all registration links are available on the NCDOH website at https://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Vaccine.