By Erin DeMarco, FNP-BC, RNFA

Many women have an OB-GYN appointment once a year, yet the visit often goes by quickly—sometimes without addressing important issues. While pelvic exams, Pap tests, and routine screenings are important, your appointment is a valuable opportunity to talk openly about concerns that affect your long-term health and well-being. Nothing should feel too embarrassing to discuss. I want my patients to feel comfortable talking to me about sensitive topics because honest conversations can prevent problems before they start.

Menstrual Changes. Changes in the menstrual cycle are important to note. Heavy bleeding, irregular periods, severe cramps, bleeding between periods, or sudden changes in cycles may signal conditions such as fibroids, hormonal imbalances, thyroid issues, or endometriosis. Even if symptoms seem minor, they provide important clues about overall health.

Pelvic Pain or Discomfort. Many women normalize pelvic pain, but persistent or severe pain should always be discussed. Pain during intercourse, ongoing pelvic pressure, or unusual abdominal discomfort may indicate conditions such as ovarian cysts, infections, endometriosis, or pelvic floor problems.

Sexual Health Concerns. Sexual health is a normal and important part of overall health. If you experience pain during sex, vaginal dryness, low libido, difficulty with arousal, or concerns about sexually transmitted infections (STIs), discuss them with your provider, who can discuss treatments, testing, or lifestyle changes that may help.

Vaginal Symptoms. Many women hesitate to mention symptoms such as unusual discharge, itching, odor, or irritation. These are common concerns and are often easily treated, but they can signal infections or other issues that should be evaluated.

Birth Control and Family Planning. Even if you’re not planning to become pregnant, discussing contraception and future fertility goals is important. There are many options, from birth control pills and intrauterine devices (IUDs) to longer-term planning for pregnancy. Women who hope to conceive can ask about preconception health, nutrition, and lifestyle factors that support fertility.

Menopause and Hormonal Changes. For women approaching their 40s and 50s, discussions about perimenopause and menopause are important. Symptoms such as hot flashes, sleep problems, mood changes, irregular periods, and vaginal dryness may indicate hormonal changes. You can review treatment options, including lifestyle strategies or hormone therapy when appropriate.

Mental and Emotional Health. Hormones, life stress, and physical changes all affect mental health. Feelings of anxiety, depression, or mood swings should not be ignored. Screenings for postpartum depression and other mood disorders can be supported and treated.

Lifestyle and Preventive Health. Your OB/GYN visit is also a good time to discuss weight changes, exercise, nutrition, alcohol use, smoking, sleep quality, and family history of breast or ovarian cancer, heart disease, or osteoporosis to help determine appropriate screenings and preventive care.

Erin DeMarco is a board-certified family nurse practitioner at General Physician who believes that no question is too small and that no topic should feel off-limits when it comes to protecting your health. She welcomes new patients to her office at 6934 Elaine Drive, Suite 2, Niagara Falls, NY 14304. To make an appointment, call 716-656-4077. Learn more about Erin at www.gppconline.com.