Testing at NYSDOH Wadsworth Laboratory confirmed positive measles infection in an Erie County resident; this individual recently traveled to a country where measles is endemic.

ERIE COUNTY, NY – The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is announcing that a resident has tested positive for measles. This individual had recently traveled to a country where measles cases are endemic – which means the infection has spread continuously in that population for a year or more. This is the first confirmed measles case in Erie County since 2018, when another travel-linked case was reported.

Laboratory testing through the New York State Department of Health confirmed a measles infection in an individual on June 3, 2026. This individual had visited multiple locations in Erie County during their infectious period, potentially exposing others to measles on May 24, 2026 and May 28, 2026.

Anyone who visited the following locations in Erie County may have been exposed to measles:

Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Emergency Department (formerly Oishei Children’s Hospital) , 818 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 on May 24, 2026 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

, 818 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 on May 24, 2026 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. 1021 Broadway , Buffalo, NY 14212 on May 28, 2026 between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. This building includes Jericho Road Community Health Center, Broadway Pediatrics, U.S. Postal Service Broadway Buffalo, UBMD Internal Medicine, Chy’s Kitchen and Catering, and the Care Management Coalition of WNY (including employees of and visitors to EPIC – Every Person Influences Children; Mental Health Advocates of WNY; Buffalo Urban League – Project Hope; Beyond Support Network; Parent Network of WNY; Project Play WNY; Self-Advocacy Association of New York State (SANYS); Center for Self Advocacy; NYS Office of People with Developmental Disabilities).

, Buffalo, NY 14212 on May 28, 2026 between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Emergency Department (formerly Oishei Children’s Hospital), 818 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 on May 28, 2026 between 12 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

These dates and times reflect the period that the infected individual was in these areas and a two-hour period after the individual left the area. The measles virus remains alive in air and on surfaces for up to two hours.

Individuals are considered protected or immune to measles if:

born before 1957, or

received two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, or

have had measles disease, or

have a lab test confirming immunity.

Individuals who are not immune to measles and were exposed are at risk for developing measles.

Post-exposure treatment for measles is recommended for people who do not have proof of immunity: MMR vaccine can be given to eligible exposed individuals within 72 hours of exposure OR immune globulin can be administered within 6 days of exposure. In this situation, the window of time where an MMR vaccine or immune globulin would be effective to prevent illness has passed.

All individuals who were exposed to measles, particularly those without immunity or who are not sure if they have been vaccinated, should contact their health care provider if they develop measles symptoms.

Symptoms include a fever, cough, pink and watery eyes or runny nose followed by appearance of a rash. Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure but may appear as early as 7 days and as late as 21 days after exposure.

ECDOH advises individuals who may have been exposed and who have symptoms consistent with measles to contact their health care provider, a local clinic, or a local emergency department before going for care. This will help to prevent others at these facilities from being exposed to the illness.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus that is spread by direct contact with nasal or throat secretions of infected people. People first develop a fever, then may have a cough, runny nose and watery eyes, followed by appearance of a rash. People are considered infectious from four days before to four days after the appearance of the rash.

The single best way to prevent measles is to be vaccinated. Individuals should receive two doses of MMR vaccine to be fully protected. If a person is unsure if they are immune they should contact their healthcare provider. MMR vaccines are readily available from most primary care offices, pediatricians and pharmacies.

Typically, the first dose of MMR vaccine should be given at 12-15 months of age and the second dose should be given at four to six years of age (age of school entry), although individuals may also be vaccinated later in life. In New York State, measles immunization is required of children enrolled in schools, child day care and pre-kindergarten. Since August 1990, college students have also been required to demonstrate immunity against measles.

ECDOH is issuing a health advisory to health care providers to notify them of the potential exposures. Health care providers should report all suspected cases of measles to the ECDOH Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Program at (716) 858-7697.

General information regarding measles can be found at: