NIAGARA COUNTY, NY – June 1, 2026 – Niagara Pride, Inc. is thrilled to announce its extensive schedule of Pride celebrations for June 2026, bringing a series of events to various communities across Niagara County. These celebrations are part of Niagara Pride’s “Season of Pride 2026,” dedicated to fostering safer, more welcoming, and inclusive spaces for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

June, recognized globally as Pride Month, will be filled with opportunities for celebration, community engagement, and advocacy, culminating in the official Pride of Niagara Falls – Rainbow City Pride.

June 2026 Event Highlights:

Spiritual Gathering & Pride Blessing – 2026 Date: Thursday, June 4th Location: First Unitarian Universalist Church of Niagara Falls, 639 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY Bringing together a variety of faith leaders to offer support, blessings, and support for Pride month.

Pride N.O.W. – 2026 Date: Saturday, June 6th Location: 2720-2729 Main St., Newfane, NY Kicking off the month’s festivities, this event invites everyone to celebrate community and pride in Newfane, Olcott, and Wilson. Community Partner / Support: M&T Bank

Lockport Pride – 2026 Date: Saturday, June 13th Location: The Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., Lockport, NY Lockport will host its 3 rd annual Pride event, offering a day of celebration and unity within the community. An adults only drag show, presented by DivasWho to conclude the evening at the Kenan Center’s Taylor Theater. Community Partner / Support: M&T Bank; The Kenan Center

Oliver St Pride – 2026 Date: Saturday, June 20th Location: Heritage Park Oliver St, North Tonawanda, NY Back for its 6 th year, this event features a wide variety of vendors, food trucks, and entertainment. Community Partner / Support: M&T Bank; Oliver St. Merchant’s Association

Rainbow City Pride – 2026 Date: Saturday, June 27th Location: Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls, NY The official Pride of Niagara Falls, is an annual festival that transforms Old Falls Street into a vibrant, rainbow-filled celebration of LGBTQ+ pride, featuring live music, drag performances, food, and more. Community Partner / Support: Old Falls Street; Destination Niagara USA; M&T Bank



“We are incredibly excited for our June 2026 lineup, offering diverse opportunities for everyone to come together and celebrate Pride across Niagara County,” said Dr. Ronald Piaseczny, President of Niagara Pride. “These events are crucial for fostering visibility, support, and a strong sense of community for our LGBTQ+ individuals and their allies.”

For more information on these events, entertainment line ups, vendor registration, and how to get involved, please visit the Niagara Pride’s website at www.niagarapride.org

About Niagara Pride, Inc.: Niagara Pride, Inc. is the Niagara County’s longest-operating non-profit organization dedicated to creating safer, more welcoming, and inclusive spaces for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies across Niagara County.