John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital was named a Top Children’s Hospital for the second consecutive year by The Leapfrog Group, a national hospital watchdog organization. The distinction, which recognizes hospital achievements in patient safety and quality, is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive.
“For the second consecutive year, our dedicated care teams have proven their commitment to providing the moms and kids of Western New York with the safest, highest quality care each and every day,” said Allegra Jaros, President, John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital. “I’m proud of what our doctors, nurses and staff continue to do to ensure the safety and health of the future of our community – our children.”
Oishei Children’s Hospital is the only hospital in New York State to receive a Top Children’s Hospital distinction.
Performance across many areas of hospital care is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.
“We are pleased to recognize Oishei Children’s Hospital as a 2019 Leapfrog Top Hospital,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This demonstrates extraordinary dedication to patients and to the Western New York community. We congratulate the board, staff and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible and know they share pride in this achievement.”
To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers in the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest known standards for quality and patient safety, and achieve top performance in its category. Click here to see the full list of institutions honored as 2019 Top Hospitals.
