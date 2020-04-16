Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation Commits $1.5 Million to Support Front Line Caregivers in Acute Care Hospitals in Western New York and Southeast Michigan

Commitment is part of Foundation’s $6 Million emergency response to-date related to the COVID-19 pandemic

Detroit, MI /Buffalo, NY (April 16, 2020) – Over the past four weeks, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation (RCWJRF) has allocated more than $6 million toward COVID-19 response efforts, including a recently announced commitment of $1.5 million to support caregivers on the front lines of COVID-19 at acute care hospitals in Southeast Michigan and Western New York.

“As our communities struggle during this time of uncertainty and crisis, our team felt it was vital to act immediately to provide funding and relief to groups and organizations within our focused giving areas, and larger collaborative funds supporting our regions,” said David Egner, president and CEO, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. “We will continue to work through these extremely difficult times with our neighbors, our grantees, and our partners, and rise to the challenges ahead.”

The $1.5 million in support for acute care hospitals will be divided accordingly among the following health systems in Western New York and Southeast Michigan:

Western New York:

Brooks-TLC Hospital System

Catholic Health

Eastern Niagara Hospital

Great Lakes Health System of WNY (Erie County Medical Center/Kaleida Health)

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Rochester Regional Health

UPMC Chautauqua

University of Rochester Medical Center

Buffalo VA Medical Center

Wyoming County Community Health System

Southeast Michigan:

Ascension Michigan

Beaumont Health

Detroit Medical Center

Henry Ford Health System

McLaren Health Care

St. Joseph Mercy Health System

Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan

Veterans Health Administration – John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

It is the Foundation’s intention that the funds will be primarily directed to help caregivers on the front lines of COVID-19, including nurse aides, environmental and food services staff, and others who may not have access to as many financial and social supports and are playing equally critical roles in the healthcare system every day.

Egner continued, “Caregivers on the front lines of COVID-19 put themselves in harm’s way for the benefit of others and work tirelessly, day in and day out. It’s critical that they too are cared for. Our trustees and staff have been touched by stories shared by our grantees about frontline hospital workers accessing basic needs like childcare, transportation, and healthy meals. We hope these grant funds play a role in providing some comfort to these crucial workers.”

As part of its overall $6 million investments, the Foundation has provided $2 million in support for the Southeast Michigan and Western New York communities through the following COVID-19 collaborative funds:

Western New York:

Southeast Michigan:

An additional $2.5 million has also been granted to various organizations in both regions to support urgent needs related to caregivers, small businesses and entrepreneurs, nonprofits and early childhood care.

The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, which has been up and running since 2015, focuses its giving in four key areas: Active Lifestyles; Preparing for Success; Caregivers; and Entrepreneurship & Economic Development. The COVID-19 investments will impact all of the Foundation’s focus areas. For more information, visit RCWJRF.org.