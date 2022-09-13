The newly renovated space was made possible by donations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center officially opened The 11 Day Power Play Cancer Resource Center. The newly renovated space is located on the first floor of the main hospital and is a place where patients and their families can find information, support, comfort and connection at Roswell Park. Services in the new space include patient education, wellness activities, self-care and materials for entertainment and comfort. This resource is possible thanks to donations to Roswell Park from The 11 Day Power Play organization.

“Knowing our patients and their loved ones have a dedicated area at Roswell Park to seek relief, have a quiet moment, educate themselves on what’s ahead and connect with other people in the cancer community is amazing,” said Martha Hickey, manager of the resource center. “And knowing it is made possible by support from the community is even better.”

To accommodate for the growing patient population and need for the services available in the resource center, Roswell Park expanded its footprint, also opening the Elevate Salon earlier this year. The 11 Day Power Play Cancer Resource Center will work in conjunction with the salon to offer wig and hair coverings to cancer patients experiencing hair loss due to treatment. In both spaces, visitors will feel the warmth and knowledge of our compassionate staff and volunteers.

“On behalf of The 11 Day Power Play organization and its supporters, we know this beautiful new space will provide the necessary respite, hope and resources cancer patients and their families need,” said Amy Lesakowski, co-founder and Executive Director of The 11 Day Power Play organization. “We are proud and honored to have it bear The 11 Day Power Play name.”

In addition to donations from The 11 Day Power Play, the new cancer resource center was made possible thanks to donations from the community, the Buffalo Sabres, the West Herr Automotive Group, Michael and Michelle Gacioch and The Zeron Foundation.

The 11 Day Power Play Cancer Resource Center is the second space on Roswell Park’s campus that the event has named. Earlier this year, The 11 Day Power Play organization fueled cancer research by naming a lab on Roswell Park’s campus, The 11 Day Power Play Cell Therapy Center. This lab will allow Roswell Park researchers to advance cell therapy options for patients in Western New York and around the world.