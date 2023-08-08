Award recognizes exceptional service to the field of radiation oncology, cancer care

Dr. Singh is one of 29 individuals named a 2023 Fellow

Award ceremony to take place at ASTRO Annual Meeting

Fellows recognized for progress in advancing research, education, patient care

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Director of Radiation Research Anurag Singh, MD, has been named a 2023 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Fellow. ASTRO is the world’s largest society for radiation oncology professionals. Dr. Singh will receive his FASTRO designation at the Society’s 65th Annual Meeting, which takes place October 1-4 in San Diego, California.

On staff since 2012, Dr. Singh’s primary research focus is patient survival and improving quality of life. He’s led numerous clinical trials and authored publications that examine radiation therapy’s impacts to the immune system as well as approaches to limit side effects of chemotherapy and radiation.

“Dr. Singh’s extraordinary knowledge and breadth of clinical trials in the field of radiation therapy is unmatched,” says Michael Kuettel, MD, PhD, MBA, FASTRO, The Barbara C. & George H. Hyde Chair in Radiation Medicine at Roswell Park. “He is an asset to Roswell Park and a wonderful addition to the ranks of ASTRO Fellows.”

“Dr. Singh joins an elite group of just 29 physicians and medical physicists who are recognized this year for their far-reaching contributions to the field of radiation oncology and their progress in advancing cancer research, education and patient care,” says Geraldine M. Jacobson, MD, MBA, MPH, FASTRO, Chair of the ASTRO Board of Directors. “Congratulations to Dr. Singh for achieving the designation of ASTRO Fellow.”

Awarded annually since 2006, the ASTRO Fellows program recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to radiation oncology through research, education, patient care and/or service to the field. Since its inception, the FASTRO designation has been awarded to just 450 of ASTRO’s 10,000 members worldwide.