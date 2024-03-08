BUFFALO, NY – Jeanine Shell, RN, BSN, has been appointed as the executive director of admissions at 19 New York-based health care facilities in four portfolios including The McGuire Group, RCA Healthcare Management/Absolut Care, Taconic Health Care and VestraCare.

In this role, Shell is responsible for the overall operation of the admissions department including coordination and oversight of the admission processes, supervising admission directors and screeners, and establishing and maintaining communication between the facilities, referral sources and third-party payers to grow the patient census.

Shell has worked in long-term care for 24 years holding positions as a certified nursing assistant, LPN, RN, admissions charge nurse, MDS manager, assistant director of nursing, director of nursing, director of admissions and director of quality assurance. She received certifications for wound care, WCC, and resident assessment coordinator, RAC-CT.

She holds an associate degree from Erie Community College, a practical nursing degree from Trocaire College and a bachelor of science in nursing from D’Youville University. She is a member of the Professional Nurses Association of WNY.

Shell resides in Buffalo with her husband Jason and children Jack, Logan and Andrew.

Facilities in the McGuire Group portfolio include: Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg, Brookhaven Health Care Facility in East Patchogue, Garden Gate Health Care Facility in Cheektowaga, Harris Hill Nursing Facility in Williamsville, Northgate Health Care Facility in North Tonawanda and Seneca Health Care Center in West Seneca.

Facilities in the RCA Healthcare Management/Absolut Care portfolio include: Absolut Care of Allegany in Allegany, Absolut Care of Aurora Park in East Aurora, Absolut Care of Gasport in Gasport, Absolut Care of Three Rivers in Painted Post, Absolut Care of Westfield in Westfield and Orchard Brooke Assisted Living Center in Orchard Park.

Facilities in the Taconic Health Care portfolio include: Taconic Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Beacon in Beacon, Taconic Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Hopewell in Fishkill and Taconic Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Ulster in Highland.

Facilities in the VestraCare portfolio include: Chautauqua Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dunkirk, Roscoe Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Roscoe, Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Boonville and Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Johnson City.

Services include skilled nursing care, subacute rehabilitation, assisted living, memory care, hospice and palliative care, in-house dialysis and respite/short-term care. To learn more visit: www.livinglegendshealth.com.