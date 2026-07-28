By Annette Pinder

If it seems like ticks are everywhere this summer, you’re not imagining it. Health experts across the Northeast are reporting larger tick populations and a growing number of tick-borne illnesses. While Lyme disease remains the most common, it is no longer the only disease people should be concerned about.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), warmer winters, longer growing seasons, expanding deer populations, and changes in land use have all contributed to the spread of ticks into new areas. As a result, people are encountering ticks more often and for more months of the year than in the past.

Western New York is among the regions seeing increased tick activity. The New York State Department of Health reports that Lyme disease continues to be the state’s most common tick-borne illness, but infected ticks are also carrying organisms that cause anaplasmosis, babesiosis, and the rare but potentially serious Powassan virus.

Lyme disease, caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, often begins with fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, and, in many cases, the familiar bull’s-eye rash. However, not everyone develops the rash, making early diagnosis more challenging.

Anaplasmosis produces flu-like symptoms, including fever, chills, severe headache, and muscle aches, but usually without a rash. Babesiosis is caused by a parasite that infects red blood cells and can be especially dangerous for older adults or people with weakened immune systems. Powassan virus remains uncommon, but it has attracted attention because it can be transmitted much more quickly than Lyme disease and may cause inflammation of the brain or spinal cord.

Researchers are also monitoring the spread of the lone star tick, which has been moving northward into parts of New York. Its bite has been linked to alpha-gal syndrome, an allergic reaction that can cause people to develop an allergy to red meat and other mammal-derived products.

Another concern is that a single tick may carry more than one disease-causing organism. This means some people may develop multiple infections from one tick bite, making diagnosis and treatment more complicated.

The good news is that tick bites are often preventable. The CDC recommends wearing long sleeves and long pants when walking in wooded or grassy areas, using EPA-approved insect repellents containing DEET or picaridin, and treating clothing with permethrin when appropriate. After spending time outdoors, carefully check your body, clothing, children, and pets for ticks, and shower as soon as possible. If you find an attached tick, remove it promptly with fine-tipped tweezers, grasping it close to the skin and pulling straight upward.

Most importantly, don’t ignore symptoms that develop after a tick bite or outdoor exposure. Early diagnosis and treatment greatly reduce the risk of serious complications from Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses. As tick populations continue to expand across New York, a few simple precautions can help you enjoy the outdoors safely all season long.

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; New York State Department of Health.