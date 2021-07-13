Univera Healthcare Named to the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion ®

The Rochester-based health plan that includes Univera Healthcare in Western New York is pleased to be named to the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion after receiving a top score of 100 percent on the 2021 Disability Equality Index (DEI), a national benchmarking survey by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities.

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

“We are excited about this significant “first” for our company as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion! This top score is a testament to the culture of inclusion we are building collectively. We also recognize that that our effort towards advancing inclusion for people with disabilities is not finished. We have been taking intentional actions toward inclusion for years and this is simply another step toward improving as a company. When it comes to DEI, our work is never done,” stated Sady Fischer, corporate director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for Univera Healthcare.

About Disability:IN

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community.

The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About Univera Healthcare

Univera Healthcare is a nonprofit health plan that serves members across the eight counties of Western New York. The company’s mission is to help people live healthier and more secure lives through access to high-quality, affordable health care. Its products and services include cost-saving prescription drug discounts, wellness tracking tools and access to telemedicine. With nearly 500 employees in Western New York, the company is committed to attracting and retaining a diverse workforce to foster innovation and better serve its members. It encourages employees to engage in their communities by providing paid volunteer time off as one of many benefits. To learn more, visit UniveraHealthcare.com.