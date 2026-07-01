Univera Healthcare recognizes Buffalo Medical Group with the 2025 Circle of Excellence Award



Univera Healthcare is pleased to announce Buffalo Medical Group as the recipient of its 2025 Commercial Top Performer Circle of Excellence Award, in recognition of its outstanding achievements in clinical quality and patient care.

Circle of Excellence Awards highlight top-performing provider groups that consistently deliver high-quality care across a range of key health measures. As the 2025 Commercial Top Performer, Buffalo Medical Group ranked among the highest-performing organizations in Univera Healthcare’s commercial line of business. To earn this distinction, an organization must rank in the top 10% in at least five of six critical quality categories. Recipients are selected based on comprehensive performance across all measures using health plan data.

Buffalo Medical Group

Buffalo Medical Group, a large multi-specialty practice serving Western New York, is recognized for its commitment to coordinated, patient-focused care. The organization delivered exceptional results across several areas, including diabetes management, blood pressure control, cancer screenings, and cardiovascular care.

These results underscore Buffalo Medical Group’s focus on preventive care, proactive management of chronic diseases, and continuous improvement in patient outcomes.

“Buffalo Medical Group’s performance reflects a deep commitment to clinical excellence and delivering meaningful results for patients,” said Lorna Fitzpatrick, MD, vice president of medical affairs, Univera Healthcare. “We are proud to recognize their leadership in advancing quality care across Western New York.”

Performance Measurement

Award recipients are evaluated based on performance during the calendar year using standardized health plan quality metrics. Measures include:

Glycemic control for individuals with diabetes

Diabetic eye exam completion

Blood pressure management

Breast cancer screening rates

Colorectal cancer screening rates

Statin therapy utilization for cardiovascular disease

Top performers meet or exceed the 90th percentile among eligible provider groups, as measured by comparative performance rates.

Univera Healthcare’s Circle of Excellence Awards reflect the organization’s focus on value-based care and its commitment to continued collaboration with provider partners to improve quality, outcomes, and the overall patient experience.