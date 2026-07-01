By Esther Conteh, APRN, MSN, PCC, VP Care Management

Health Plans from VNS Health

Your dad has lived in Kensington-Bailey his whole life, surrounded by familiar places and neighbors. After a hospital stay, he’s relieved to be home, but now needs help getting dressed, preparing meals, managing medications, and getting to appointments.

For many families, this is when health coverage can feel complicated. You wonder, “What can I do to help Dad remain safe and independent at home?

For older adults and people living with disabilities who qualify for Medicare and Medicaid and need long-term care, New York offers coverage solutions that simplify care. These plans integrate medical care, home care, and everyday supports into a single coordinated approach, making them worth exploring as care needs become more complex.

“The last thing older patients and their families need is more paperwork,” said Jerry Frank, MD, SVP and Chief Medical Officer of Health Plans at VNS Health. “They need help connecting the dots. When care is coordinated—from in-home services to transportation, medications, and follow-up visits—families spend less time navigating systems and more time on health and quality of life.”

When reviewing coverage options, it helps to ask practical questions: Who provides support after a hospital stay? Does the plan arrange home care and transportation? Are dental, vision, hearing, or over-the-counter items covered? Who can you call if your needs change?

For caregivers, coordinated coverage can reduce uncertainty. For doctors, it helps ensure patients remain supported. And for those receiving care, it can make staying at home a more manageable and realistic option.

VNS Health offers integrated health plans designed to help older New Yorkers live, age, and recover in the comfort of their homes and communities. Learn more at vnshealthplans.org.