Mental Health Advocates of WNY (MHA) is hosting Unleash the Superhero Within on August 11th at the Transit Drive-In Theatre to celebrate the superhero in all of us. The event will be held at the Transit Drive-In Theatre, 6655 S. Transit Rd., Lockport, NY 14094 and starts at 7:00 p.m. By attending this family-friendly fundraising event, movie goers will be helping to support MHA’s essential work in children’s and youth mental health here in Western New York.

“Over the past year, each of us has faced change and adversity as our world has been

transformed due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” explains MHA Executive Director Melinda DuBois.

“While there may still be more challenges ahead, it’s time to celebrate our successes and

recognize the superhero within each of us. On August 11, we’re not just raising money; we’re

lifting spirits and spreading hope.”

The pandemic has been particularly hard on youth, with data from Mental Health America

showing that young people are struggling the most with their mental health. One in three girls

and one in five teen boys have experienced new or worsening anxiety. For nearly 60 years,

Mental Health Advocates of WNY has been providing support and assistance to families and

individuals living with a mental health diagnosis. Today more than half of MHA’s programs

serve children and young adults and the need for services is on the rise.

This event is generously sponsored by BestSelf Behavioral Health. Proceeds from the event will

directly support MHA’s children and youth mental health programs.

Event attendees are encouraged to dress in costume as their favorite superhero and get their picture taken with members from the Superhero Alliance of Western New York before the movie starts. Tickets include choice of movie (Wonder Woman or Spider-man: Homecoming) and a snack bar voucher for popcorn, candy and soft drink. Tickets are $20 for kids and $25 for adults. Arrive early to hang out with friends, visit with superheroes, participate in raffles, games, and movie-going fun.

Tickets are available at: https://qrco.de/mhadrivein