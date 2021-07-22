by Peter B. Kates

Most New Year’s resolutions fell by the wayside back in February, according to studies that show an 80-percent failure rate by the second month of the year. Now, at the midpoint of 2021, is a good time to revisit the life changes you resolved to make six months ago as you stood over a bowl of chips and watched the televised ball drop from Times Square.

“Why wait until January to give it another try?” asks Pat Salzer, RD, Wellbeing Engagement Consultant at Univera Healthcare. “Anytime is the right time to start a new you!” She recommends seeking progress, rather than perfection, and identifies six elements of wellness that, when successfully balanced, can yield optimal results: Career, social, community, financial, emotional, and physical.

“Each element represents one aspect of life, and together, they reflect the whole person,” says Salzer.

Career: Exercise your mind by taking an online class from your local community college, or learn a new skill by watching YouTube videos. Select a topic to help your career, or just increase your knowledge base and have fun.

Social: Push beyond your comfort zone to find a group of people who share a common interest, such as an in-person or virtual book club, or a beginner class in yoga or tai chi.

Community: Seek out a place where you can offer your services as a volunteer. Even volunteering for a few hours a week or month can make a difference in someone’s life, including your own!

Financial: Organize your finances and records with the help of a financial advisor or money coach. Work toward paying off a credit card, saving for a bucket-list vacation, or building a rainy-day fund.

Emotional: Commit to be a better friend by proactively reaching out to others instead of waiting to always be called. Get together for lunch or an early dinner. Friendship fosters a support system, and summertime is a great time to socialize.

Physical: Find a reason to go for a walk. Tag along with a neighbor who is always out with their dog. They’ll enjoy the company and you’ll both enjoy the conversation.

“As you reboot your resolutions, resist the urge to seek perfection and instead seek progress,” says Salzer. “Progress is defined as not waiting until January!”

Peter B. Kates is the Vice President Communications of Univera Healthcare.

