On Saturday, October 22, 2022 Autism Services, Inc. and the Autism Society Western New York are pleased to present our virtual workshop, “Autism and the Hidden Curriculum: Creating Success in School, Home, and On the Job,” presented by Brenda Smith Myles, Ph.D.. Dr. Smith Myles, formerly a professor at the University of Kansas, is the recipient of the Autism Society of America’s Outstanding Professional Award, the Princeton Fellowship Award, The Global and Regional Asperger Syndrome (GRASP) Divine Neurotypical Award, American Academy of Pediatrics Autism Champion, and two-time recipient of the Council for Exceptional Children Burton Blatt Humanitarian Award. Brenda has made over 3000 presentations all over the world and written more than 300 articles and books on ASD. In addition, she collaborated with the three organizations who identified evidenced based practices in autism. Further, in the latest survey conducted by the University of Texas, she was acknowledged as the second most productive applied researcher in ASD in the world.

The Hidden Curriculum refers to the set of rules or guidelines that are often not directly taught but are assumed to be. This curriculum contains items that impact social interactions, school performance, and sometimes health and well-being. The curriculum also includes unspoken rules, slang, metaphors, body language, etc. While this information may be intuitive for neurotypical individuals, it is not for those with autism or other special needs.

This session shows how the autistic brain – which is different not less, consistent with precepts of neurodiversity — processes the hidden curriculum and provides practical tips to these hidden social needs to children and to adults and stresses the importance of making these a part of everyday life. When teaching the hidden curriculum, it is essential that we respect the how the individual thinks and learns. Our goal is to teach the hidden curriculum to enhance the lives of autistic people, not change who they are. This workshop is geared towards both parents and professionals.

In addition, we are pleased to announce that we will be offering ASHA CEU credit through the Speech-Language-Hearing Association of Western New York (SHAWNY), and New York State Education Department Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy State Board Approved Continuing Competency Hours for OTs/COTAs/PTs/PTAs through Associated Physical and Occupational Therapists, PLLC (APOT)! Both SHAWNY and APOT are co-sponsors of this workshop. The cost and CEU credit information are listed below (please note our special anniversary pricing):

Please note that all webinar materials (i.e. registration links, handouts, continuing education credit forms/survey links, etc.) will be e-mailed to attendees approximately 1-2 days prior to the workshop. If you have a PayPal account, the e-mail associated with that account will be used for all correspondence including Zoom links and all webinar materials. This is a live event and will be broadcast in Eastern Standard Time.

Online registration is now available at https://autism-services-inc.org/resources/semi-annual-workshops/. Please note that as this is a virtual event there will be no mail-in registration. The deadline to register is October 19, 2022. No refunds after 10/12/22. Thanks and we hope to see you there!