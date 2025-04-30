By Becky Black

Did you know that Elderwood offers many levels of care? Located close to the heart of Williamsville, Elderwood offers Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Skilled Nursing. That means that all Elderwood residents are afforded a continuum of care that allows them to age in place.

Aging in Place provides the ability to someone living in an assisted living or memory care facility to often remain in the same place and simply receive additional care as their needs change. It certainly eliminates the stress of having to decide where the next level of care is for aging loved ones. This continuum of care provides residents and families with the assurance that Elderwood will always care for them.

Elderwood Village at Bassett Park is the most affordable assisted living option located in Williamsville. A private-pay building, Basset Park residents enjoy the many opportunities to socialize through fun and engaging activities. Residents especially love the front patio and enjoy watching the world go by.

Elderwood Village at St. Greogry Court is Elderwood’s only memory care facility. St. Gregory Court residents engage in many activities in a bright and cheerful environment. Staff are dementia trained, and provide a safe, medical and social environment with beautiful interior décor and two safe courtyards.

Our goal is to create an environment where residents can thrive, be safe, enjoy life to their fullest, and remain part of their community. Levels of care include independent living, assisted living, subacute rehabilitation, memory care, skilled nursing, respite care, and home care. Visit www.elderwood.com to learn more. For more information and to arrange a tour, call 888-826-9663 or visit https://www.elderwood.com/contact-us.

Becky Black is the Business Development Manager at Elderwood.