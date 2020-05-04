WNY MRI at Spectrum Radiology and WNY MRI Women’s Imaging would like to announce that as of May 18th, 2020 Spectrum Radiology (located at 1150 Youngs Rd, Williamsville NY 14221) will be relocated to WNY MRI at Park Club Ln., (180 Park Club Lane, Suite 150, Williamsville NY, 14221).

Modalities include:

-MRI

-CT

-3D Mammography

-DEXA

-Ultrasound

-X-ray

WNY MRI (also known as WNY Imaging Group) was founded on the philosophy of “patients come first,” and is coupled with a commitment to excellence. The company has attracted some of the most talented radiologists and has grown into one of the largest locally owned radiology groups in Western New York.

For more information, please call: Phone: 716.204.0028, or visit www.wnyig.com for further details.