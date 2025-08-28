UPCOMING



Aug 2 & 3. Sat. 12-10. Sun. 12-7. Buffalo Irish Festival. Buffalo Riverfest Park. Music, Dance, Culture

Aug 2 & 3. 12 to 4 pm. Chalk Fest 2025. 359 Ganson St., Buffalo.

Aug 3. 2 to 8 pm. 5th Annual BanglaFest. Williamsville Island Park, 5565 Main St., Williamsville. Aug 5. 12 to 1 pm. School Anxiety. Parent Network, via Zoom. https://parentnetworkwny.org/events/school-anxiety. Free.

Aug 5. 3 to 5 pm. Independent Health Good for the Neighborhood. Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delevan, Buffalo. Screenings, kids activities, and more.

Aug 5. 5 to 6 pm. Kindergarten Readiness. Parent Network. Lackawanna Public Library 560 Ridge Road Lackawanna. Small group activities led by Pediatric Occupational Therapists. Free. 716-332-4170. info@parentnetworkwny.org.

Aug 6. 12 to 2 pm. CPSE To CSE For Families via Zoom. Parent Network. Free. 716-332-4170. info@parentnetworkwny.org.

Aug 6. 4:30 to 6 pm. Independent Health Good for the Neighborhood. Westminster Community Charter School 24 Westminster Ave., Buffalo. Screenings, kids activities, and more.

Aug 7. 6:30 to 7:30 pm. School Anxiety. Parent Network, via Zoom. https://parentnetworkwny.org/events/school-anxiety. Free.

Aug 8. 4 to 5:30 pm. Independent Health Good for the Neighborhood. 4300 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Screenings, kids activities, and more.

Aug 6 to 17. 11 am to 10 pm Erie County Fair 2025. Hamburg Fairgrounds.

Aug 10. 11 am to 7 pm. Asian Food and Culture Festival. Canalside.

Aug 13 & 20. The Crucial Importance of Discernment in Medicine: Fact and Fiction. Dr. Peter Hotez, MD, PhD. Your Hometown Health Connection. WBBZ-meTV Channels 5 or 67. 8 pm.

Aug 16 & 23. The Crucial Importance of Discernment in Medicine: Fact and Fiction. Dr. Peter Hotez, MD, PhD. Your Hometown Health Connection. WBBZ-meTV Channels 5 or 67 at noon.

Aug 16. 10 to 11:30 am. Independent Health Good for the Neighborhood. 730 Olean Rd., East Aurora. Screenings, kids activities, and more.

Aug 16. 9 am. Walk to Cure Arthritis. Buffalo Olmsted Parks. https://www.bfloparks.org/parks/delaware-park/

Aug 19. Salsa in the Park. 7-9 pm. www.sarahhaykel.com/salsainthe park.

Aug 23. 10 am to 5 pm. Buffalo Saturday Artisan Market. Canalside.

Aug 23. 11 am to 3 pm. Eat Off Art Creative. 2495 Main St., Suite 441, Buffalo. Come Make Art. Pay What You Can! Eatoffart.com.

Aug 23. 7:30 pm. Goat Island Evening Walk. Free. Eventbrite.

Aug 26. 5 to 8 pm. Not One More. Stand Together to End Overdose. Veteran’s Community Park, Behind 1250 Union Rd., W. Seneca. Free music perform-ance, martial arts demonstration,. Free.

Aug 30 to 31. National Buffalo Wing Festival. Buffalowing.com. Proceeds to FeedMore WNY and WNY Alzheimer’s Association.

Aug 27. 8 to 11 pm. Twilight at the Museum. Buffalo Museum of Science.

Aug 31. 8 to 9 am. Free Yoga Sundays. Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens. 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo. Free.

Sept. 3. Cataract Surgery Free Lunch & Learn. by Fichte Endl & Elmer Eyecare. My Tomato Pie. 3035 NF. Blvd., Amherst 14228. RSVP 800-309-2020.

ONGOING



Albright Knox Events. https://www.albrightknox.org/find-event

Awe-Inspiring Hikes. https://tinyurl.com/2p8ae7ej

Becker Farm. www.beckerfarms.com.

BNMC Events & Resources. https://bnmc.org

Buffalo Museum of Science. https://www.sciencebuff.org.

Buffalo Zoo. www.buffalozoo.org

Community Conversations: https://tinyurl.com/67n3stvc

CPR & AED Training: https://wnyhe.com/schedule

Erie County Botanical Gardens. www.buffalogardens.com

Explore and More Museum. https://exploreandmore.org

Fitness in the Park. https://tinyurl.com/ac5ra2vu.

Genesee Country Village. www.gcv.org

Healthy Kids Running. https://tinyurl.com/3eym9y8d.

Indoor Things to Kids to Do. www.fun4kidsinbuffalo.com/indoor-activities.

JCC Classes, Events, Concerts, etc. www.jccbuffalo.org

Kaleida Health Events. www.kaleidahealth.org/events

Kelkenberg Farm. www.kelkenbergfarm.com

Kids and Families. tinyurl.com/pvw2p5yu and fun4kidsinbuffalo.com/category/summer-fun.

Pfeiffer Nature Center. https://pfeiffernaturecenter.org

Your Hometown Health & Community Conversations TV. https://tinyurl.com/56t88nzm.

OTHER RESOURCES

CDC. www.cdc.gov.

Clinical Trials: https://tinyurl.com/46v4k8tx

Clinics & Healthcare: www3.erie.gov/health/clinics-healthcare-services

Erie County Health Dept. https://www3.erie.gov/health/

Health Equity: www3.erie.gov/health/health-equity

NYS Dept. of Health: https://www.health.ny.gov.

Niagara County Dept. of Health. https://tinyurl.com/3k2c9fhv

Opioids. www3.erie.gov/health/opioids-other-substances

Recipes: https://tinyurl.com/4j2uekyf

Support Groups: https://buffalohealthyliving.com/support-groups