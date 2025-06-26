Courtesy of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Because it is a rare cancer, general physicians don’t always suspect sarcoma immediately. However, specialized care and early, accurate diagnosis are especially crucial for these cancers, which develop in the bones and soft tissues, such as muscles, nerves, and fat.

Many sarcomas are mistakenly diagnosed as a hematoma, abscess, ganglion cyst, hernia, or benign lipoma (a noncancerous tumor made of fat cells). Nationally, the average length of time it takes to arrive at a sarcoma diagnosis is six months. Roswell Park’s sarcoma/soft tissue tumor team aims to shorten that time by evaluating patients with suspicious masses sooner, rather than later.

“There are at least 50-plus pathological subtypes of soft tissue sarcomas, which have highly individual behaviors, patterns of recurrence, molecular alterations, and treatment recommendations,” says Dr. Gary Mann, MD, FACS, Surgical Oncologist at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

A soft tissue mass should be considered somewhat suspicious and warrant evaluation if it has one of the following characteristics:

Is larger than five centimeters (the size of a lime)

Goes deep into the connective tissue (fascia) of the body

Is getting bigger

Causes symptoms

Imaging scans usually recommended for suspected sarcoma include X-ray, CT, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), or positron emission tomography (PET).

To support an accurate diagnosis, Roswell Park pathologists review the pathology slides and testing of every new patient. Roswell Park offers a comprehensive molecular pathology service to analyze tissue samples, facilitate fast-track diagnosis, and prevent delays in initiating treatment.

“Diagnosis and management by an experienced multidisciplinary sarcoma treatment team is critical to optimizing patient outcomes,” notes Dr. Mann. “A patient’s care team should include specialists in pathology, radiology, radiation therapy, medical oncology, and surgery.”

Sarcomas are more prevalent in children and young adults. “Young adult patients need different care than pediatric or adult patients, and Roswell Park offers a full support system for them, including a psychologist and fertility consultations, in addition to innovative treatments,” says Ajay Gupta, MD, a pediatric oncologist at Roswell Park.

