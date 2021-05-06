Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) Corporation today announced that ECMC President & CEO Thomas J. Quatroche Jr., PhD has been reappointed to the Board of Directors of America’s Essential Hospitals by a vote of the association’s full national membership. The national organization represents more than 300 hospitals that fill an essential healthcare role. First formed in 1981 as the National Association of Public Hospitals, America’s Essential Hospitals is a leading advocate on federal public policy issues that affect its member institutions across the United States that care for a high volume of vulnerable patients. Dr. Quatroche also accepted another term as chair of the association Board’s education committee, and he was also appointed to the Board’s finance committee.

According to its website, America’s Essential Hospitals has a rich history and long record of accomplishments on behalf of its members. Since its inception, the association has been universally recognized for its expertise on issues affecting care for the nation’s most vulnerable patients. This deep knowledge revolves around not only the organization’s ardent advocacy, but also its contributions toward research on issues essential hospitals face and the practical application of that research in areas such as quality improvement. The organization’s Mission Statement is: America’s Essential Hospitals champions excellence in health care for all, regardless of social or economic circumstance, and advances the work of hospitals and health systems committed to ensuring access to care and optimal health for America’s most vulnerable people.