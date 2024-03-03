Buffalo, NY—The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens welcomes visitors to enjoy a flower-filled weekend like never before during their Orchid Exhibit and Orchids After Dark. This weekend only, the semi-annual Orchid Show with the Niagara Frontier Orchid Society will be added to the festivities to create Orchid Fest starting TONIGHT, Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 3.

Orchid Fest is an orchid-filled weekend at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens. Orchid Fest opens tonight, Friday, March 1 from 6:00pm to 9:30pm and continues through Saturday, March 2 from 10:00am to 4:00pm and opening again during Orchids After Dark from 6:00pm to 9:30pm. The final day to enjoy the Orchid Fest will be on Sunday, March 3 from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Those familiar with the semi-annual Orchid Show put on by the Botanical Gardens and Niagara Frontier Orchid Society will be excited to hear that this year’s March show will be taking place in addition to the Orchid Exhibit, creating double the amount of orchid beauty and flowers. Visitors will enjoy over 2,000 orchids displayed in the exhibit as well as hundreds of more unique and exotic, award-winning orchids from the Niagara Frontier Orchid Society. There will also be a variety of orchid vendors and experts on-site to talk with visitors about the beauty and care of orchids during all open hours of the Orchid Fest. Also on display is an installation of metal, winding sculptures, called Chromatic Organics, to experience both during the day and at night. These bright, mesmerizing sculptures complement the Orchid Exhibit as their curvy and linear nature resembles that of orchid roots.

Those that come to the Orchid Fest during the day will have a bright and intimate look at the orchids, and those that come during the evening will have a more dramatic and moody view of the orchids that are highlighted with dazzling twinkle lights. With over 2,000 orchids on display and thousands of magical lights bathing them in brilliant colors, this is a must-see event. Visitors will also see special fiber optic effects, which magically bend light into seemingly impossible shapes and complement the orchids in a completely out-of-this-world way.

The response to this exhibit, both day and night, has been outstanding:

“I came to the Botanical Gardens After Dark last night and was really blown away by the orchid exhibit. I have attended the gardens at night before, but this one took the cake. It was hard to leave!!!!!! So magical, lots of work/effort put in, and just over all a super relaxing and healing experience. Thank you, staff, for all you do. We are so blessed to have this beautiful place, especially during bleak Buffalo winters,” said Amy from Tonawanda.

In response to its popularity, the Orchid Exhibit and Orchids After Dark have been extended through March 10. The Orchid Exhibit will continue to be open daily through Sunday, March 10 from 10:00am to 4:00pm. The final days to enjoy Orchids After Dark are March 1-2 and 8-9 from 6:00pm to 9:30pm.

The Orchid Exhibit and Orchid Fest (daytime) tickets prices are $16.50 for adults, $15.00 for seniors (62+) and students (13+ with ID), $9.00 for kids 3-12 and kids 2 and under are free but must have a ticket. Garden Members are also free. Orchids After Dark (Orchid Fest nighttime) tickets are $17.50 for adults, $16.00 for seniors (62+) and students (13+ with ID), $9.50 for kids 3-12 and kids 2 and under are free but must have a ticket. Orchids After Dark (Orchid Fest nighttime) tickets for Botanical Gardens’ members are $15.50 for adults, $14.00 for seniors (62+) and students (13+ with ID), $9.50 for kids 3-12 and kids 2 and under are free but must have a ticket.

Use @BuffaloGardens and #OrchidFest when posting and tagging on social media. For more information, visit the Botanical Gardens’ website at buffalogardens.com. The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization with a mission to deepen the connection between people and plants through beautiful gardens and extraordinary experiences.