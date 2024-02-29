By Annette Pinder

If you are wondering where to go when you have an unexpected urgent health care need, make sure WNY Immediate Care tops your list. A highly trusted and premier urgent care organization, WNY Immediate Care has four convenient locations that are open 7 days a week, including on holidays. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Additionally, virtual care is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Average visits are less than 15 minutes for a $50 flat fleet or covered by insurance.

Patients visiting WNY Immediate Care can be reassured in knowing the centers have met the rigorous accreditation standards of the Urgent Care Association (UCA), one of the nation’s premier independent organizations for urgent care. UCA members are recognized for the highest quality and safety requirements. Each year, WNY Immediate Care’s board certified and emergency medicine experienced providers treat 125,000 patients for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses. WNY Immediate care professionals are committed to providing affordable and accessible health care services and accept most major insurance plans.

Patients who come to WNY Immediate Care may be suffering from non-life-threatening illnesses, such as abdominal pain, allergies, asthma, backaches, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cold and flu symptoms, dehydration, constipation, diarrhea, ear infections, eye problems, gynecologic and genitourinary problems, headaches, nosebleeds, pneumonia, sore throats, urinary tract infections, and vomiting. Patients are also frequently seen if they have sustained animal and insect bites; burns, cuts and lacerations; poison ivy, oak, and sumac contact; and sprains, fractures, and broken bones.

While patients are encouraged to visit their primary care providers for routine blood pressure screening and physicals, WNY Immediate Care offers occupational health specialists who can provide preventative care options, as well as drug and alcohol testing; immunizations and flu vaccines; injury care; physicals; vision screening, audiology testing, hearing conservation, spirometry and pulmonary function testing; x-rays and laboratory tests. They also provide blood borne pathogen testing and treatment and fitness-for-duty evaluations.

Providers are able to conveniently provide patients with prescription refills for general medications, EpiPens, asthma, migraine medications and more. For a complete list of services, to view accepted insurances, and to hold your spot for a visit, go to wnyimmediatecare.com/location.