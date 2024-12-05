CLARENCE, NY – The Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on The Brothers of Mercy Wellness Campus has been recognized by the U.S. News & World Report as high-performing in long-term care and short-term rehabilitation on its annual Best Nursing Homes list.

The 240-bed community, located at 10570 Bergtold Road in Clarence, was the only nursing facility in Erie County to receive the dual high-performing distinction for both levels of care. The publication’s recognition also placed The Brothers of Mercy in the top 19 percent of the 15,000 skilled nursing facilities evaluated across the United States.

“This national ranking for both levels of care illustrates the dedication that our staff and volunteers have in providing high-quality services to our patients and residents every day. We are proud to also maintain our Medicare-rated five-star level of care for the last 10 years,” said Peter Eimer, Chief Executive Officer of The Brothers of Mercy Wellness Campus. “Most importantly, this honor demonstrates to Western New York families that we are upholding the highest standards of care, comfort, support and individual enrichment activities for their loved ones.”

The short-term rehab rating evaluated a nursing home’s quality of post-acute care for patients recovering from a hospital stay, such as after stroke, heart attack, infection or accidental injury. At The Brothers of Mercy, 48.7 percent of residents were able to return home after being discharged, compared to 46.3 percent across New York State.

Another strong factor for The Brothers of Mercy’s rehab center was that no residents experienced a fall that resulted in a major injury, such as a bone fracture or dislocation, compared to 0.8 percent statewide and 1.0 percent nationally. Additionally, 6.6 percent of short-term rehabilitation stays at The Brothers of Mercy resulted in a serious infection requiring hospitalization, compared to 7.3 percent in New York and 7.0 percent nationally.

For the long-term care evaluation, there were 0.3 emergency room visits from the facility per 1,000 patient days compared to 1.0 in New York and 1.4 nationally. More than 92 percent of residents maintained the ability to move, eat, use the bathroom and do other common activities without help, compared to 85.2 percent in New York and 85.9 percent nationally. Just under 99 percent of residents received the annual influenza vaccination, compared to 94.7 percent in New York and 94.8 percent nationally.

The Brothers of Mercy’s Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center averaged 4 hours and 20 minutes of nurse staffing per resident per day, compared to 3 hours and 36 minutes in New York and 3 hours 46 minutes nationally.

The Brothers of Mercy offers a variety of unique benefits for nurses, aides, dietary, housekeeping and laundry positions, including weekly pay, shift differential pay, and college tuition assistance partnership program with Trocaire College.

About The Brothers of Mercy Wellness Campus:

The Brothers of Mercy is a nonprofit Catholic provider of comprehensive residential, health care and rehabilitation services for Western New Yorkers. The organization operates a Medicare-rated 5-star, 126-acre Wellness Campus at Ransom & Bergtold Roads in Clarence. With a continuum of lifestyle options, the ministry of care, which began in Buffalo in 1924, features skilled nursing, inpatient & outpatient rehabilitation, assisted living & memory care, independent living, spiritual care, respite, hospice, and companion care. For more information, call 716-759-6985 or visit BrothersofMercy.org.