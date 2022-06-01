Weeklong LGBTQ+ celebration will include the return of the

Pride Parade and Pride Festival as in-person events on Sunday, June 5

BUFFALO, NY – MAY 31, 2022 – Buffalo Pride Week organizers today announced the beginning of Buffalo’s annual LGBTQ+ celebration, which is being held May 31 through June 5 with the theme of ‘Homecoming,’ to recognize the return of the Pride Parade and Pride Festival as in-person events, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pride Parade – Sunday, June 5, 2022, 11:00 a.m.

Elmwood Avenue, beginning at Forest Avenue and ending near Allen Street

The Parade will take place along its normal route, beginning at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Forest Avenue and ending near Allen Street.

Pride Festival – Sunday, June 5, 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Canalside

The Pride Festival is a vibrant celebration of Western New York’s LGBTQ+ community that features entertainment, family-friendly activities, food and beverages, live performances and nonprofit and retail vendors. Proceeds from the Pride Festival support Buffalo Pride Week, and the mission and programming of the Pride Center of Western New York, an affiliate of Evergreen Health. Tickets are available for purchase on buffaloprideweek.com, or at the gate. Individuals aged 15 and under are able to attend the Festival free of charge. Here is a list of Festival FAQ, which includes a list of items not permitted at the event.

National guests:

Rebecca Black – Singer and YouTuber

Kornbread Jeté – Drag performer and popular contestant on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Sonja Morgan – Star of Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’

Margaret Josephs – Star of Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Local talent

BeBe Bvlgair

Jayme Coxx

Vanna Deux

Maggie Cassella (event MC)

DJ Deb

Muzzy Bearr (DJ)

Vogue Buffalo

The safety and security of our LGBTQ+ community, allies, volunteers, parade and festival goers, sponsors and vendors is the top priority of event organizers. Evergreen Health is working closely with the Buffalo Police, University Police at Buffalo State, VISTA Security and Canalside management to help ensure everyone’s safety during the Pride Parade and Festival.

Buffalo Pride Week traditionally includes family-friendly events, fitness-related events, art events, club parties and much more, at various locations and venues throughout Western New York. Affirming organizations, businesses and individuals are encouraged to submit safe and lawful events that abide by current city, county and state COVID-19 guidelines to buffaloprideweek.com.

The mission of Buffalo Pride Week is to uplift the LGBTQ+ community by raising awareness and providing access to diverse events that bring people together in the spirit of celebration, advocacy and community engagement. The weeklong celebration is hosted by Evergreen Health Foundation, an affiliate of Evergreen Health, and the celebration is presented by Evergreen Health and M&T Bank. Proceeds from the Pride Festival supports the mission and programming of the Pride Center of Western New York, an affiliate of Evergreen Health.

2022 Buffalo Pride Week is also sponsored by Geico, Quest Diagnostics, Linde, Rich Products, National Grid, Tito’s Vodka, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Attorney at Law Christopher J. Tyrpak, Life Storage, as well as other local businesses.