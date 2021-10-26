John R. Oishei Foundation Challenges Western New Yorkers to Raise $25,000 for Buffalo United for Afghan Evacuees With $25,000 Matching Funds

BUFFALO, NY (October 26, 2021) – Today, Buffalo United for Afghan Evacuees is announcing that The John R. Oishei Foundation has offered the campaign a matching challenge to generate $25,000 in donationsand they will match that same amount leading to a total of $50,000.

On September 2, 2021, five organizations came together to announce a fundraising effort to raise $750,000 tosupport more than 300 Afghan evacuees destined for Buffalo. The campaign, Buffalo United for Afghan Evacuees, has had tremendous success since its launch, with donations and commitments exceeding $425,000. The funds generated to date include more than 400 individual donations from the public and several private and philanthropicentities.

“The Oishei Foundation has been a tremendous partner to so many organizations and agencies in our community and we are grateful for their interest and support of this effort,” said Dr. Molly S. Carr, CEO of JFS of Western New York. “To achieve all that we have done as individual agencies in support of refugee services and all that will need todo for Afghan evacuees requires a commitment by the public, private, and philanthropic sectors. Oishei, and others, have demonstrated what is truly amazing about our philanthropic community,” she added.

The challenge begins with this announcement today. It is the hope that organizers can raise their match by November15, 2021. Anyone interested in contributing to the Oishei challenge can do so at the campaign portal,www.wnyrac.org

The John R. Oishei Foundation enhances the economic vitality and quality of life for the Buffalo Niagara regionthrough grantmaking, leadership, and network building. For more information about the John R. Oishei Foundation,visit www.oishei.org

WNYRAC, a collaborative of local resettlement agencies and those that provide significant services to refugees, immigrants, and asylees, works for the benefit of the populations they serve, and the WNY community. It includes Catholic Charities of Buffalo, International Institute of Buffalo, Jericho Road Community Health Center, Jewish Family Services of Western New York, and Journey’s End Refugee Services.

