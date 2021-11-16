The Department of Veterans Affairs Buffalo Regional Office is encouraging the public to take advantage of all opportunities to speak with a Veterans Benefits Administration counselor either over the phone or in person.
COVID-19 guidelines are being followed to include wearing masks, sanitizing surfaces and the use of plexi-glass shields. In-person and virtual appointments can be scheduled at your convenience.
The following locations are open to the public:
Buffalo Regional Office
Public Contact Center, 6th Floor
130 South Elmwood Avenue
Buffalo, New York 14202
Hours of Operation: 8:00AM to 4:00PM
Fort Drum Soldier Readiness Unit Battalion
11047 Mt. Belvedere Blvd.
Fort Drum, NY 13602
Hours of Operation: 9:00AM to 3:30PM
For general VA benefits inquiries, please call 716-857-3327.
To schedule an appointment with the Public Contact Team, please call 716-857-3062.
For questions concerning Veteran Readiness and Employment or to schedule an appointment with a counselor, please call 716-857-3372.
For more information about VA benefits and eligibility or how to file a claim, Veterans and survivors can visit VA.gov or call toll-free at 800-827-1000.
