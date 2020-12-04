By Beth on December 4, 2020 / All Articles, News

Buffalo Water Authority Offers Water Amnesty Program to City of Buffalo Residents

Program announced by the City of Buffalo earlier this year to help ease the economic burdens caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; Residents must apply by Dec. 31, 2020

Buffalo, N.Y. – The Buffalo Water Authority, in partnership with the City of Buffalo, is continuing to offer its Water Amnesty Program to eligible residents in the City of Buffalo. The program waives any late fees or interest for individuals who have had their service turned off due to delinquent payments. Enrollment must take place prior to December 31, 2020 in order to be considered for assistance.

“Since the Water Amnesty Program was announced in June by Mayor Byron W. Brown, we have been able to restore water services for hundreds of residents. The pandemic has brought on additional financial hardships for many residents, and if we can ease the burden just a little bit, to continue providing affordable water services, we will. We hope those who have not yet applied do so by December 31, so we can assist anyone in need,” said Oluwole A. (OJ) McFoy, Board Chairman, Buffalo Water.

The Water Bill Amnesty program, which was implemented earlier this year, will:

Forgive interest and penalties associated with account balance, forgive the meter fee, and forgive any charge related to a burst meter if applicable;

Require the homeowner to sign up for a 12-month plan to repay the past due amount;

Allow the installation of advanced reading technology meter; and

Enroll in automatic monthly billing so residents can continue to make timely payments and remain current on their bill

In addition to the Water Bill Amnesty program, the Buffalo Water Authority is encouraging City of Buffalo residents to enroll in its Pathways to Affordable Water, which can help residents access different levels of assistance to help lower their water bills by 20 to 60 percent per year. Qualifying residents who participate in the Water Bill Amnesty program will be allowed to enroll in this program. Residents can find more information and enroll by visiting: getwaterwisebuffalo.org or by calling (716) 847-1065.