This national recognition is earned by only 7% of the nation’s physicians
- Physicians nominated by their peers in medicine through anonymous surveys
- 38 Roswell Park doctors recognized across 17 areas of specialty
- An elite few among practicing physicians earn this merit-based designation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Recognizing physicians who have earned the high regard of fellow physicians, healthcare information resource Castle Connolly has named 38 Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center physicians to its 2023 Top Doctors List. Nationally, only 7% of physicians earned designation on this year’s list.
The Roswell Park doctors recognized on this year’s list represent 17 areas of specialty, with nine honored in Medical Oncology, four in Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery and four in Urology.
“It’s fantastic to see such a diverse group of physicians included on this year’s list,” says Boris Kuvshinoff II, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer at Roswell Park. “Top Doctors provides a valuable resource to patients as they make important decisions about their health care.”
Castle Connolly considers more than 850,000 U.S. physicians each year for this honor.
The Roswell Park faculty featured in the 2023 Top Doctors list, in alphabetic order, are:
- Renier Brentjens, MD, PhD, Deputy Director, Chair of Medicine, Professor of Oncology in the Departments of Medicine and Immunology and The Katherine Anne Gioia Endowed Chair in Cancer Medicine — Medical Oncology
- Amy Case, MD, FAAHPM, Chair of Supportive Care, Associate Professor of Oncology in the Department of Internal Medicine and The Lee Foundation Endowed Chair of Palliative and Supportive Care — Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- Elizabeth Conroy, MD, FAAD, Dermatologist at Roswell Park Dermatology within the Roswell Park Care Network — Dermatology
- Oscar de Leon-Casasola, MD, Chief of Pain Medicine and Professor of Oncology in the Department of Anesthesiology — Pain Medicine
- Elisabeth Dexter, MD, FACS, FCCP, Associate Professor of Oncology, Attending Surgeon and Quality Assurance Officer in the Department of Thoracic Surgery — Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
- Amy Early, MD, Associate Professor of Oncology in the Department of Medicine — Medical Oncology
- Robert Fenstermaker, MD, Chair of Neurosurgery, Professor of Neurosurgery and Oncology, and Director of Neuro-Oncology — Neurological Surgery
- Saby George, MD, FACP, Director of Network Clinical Trials and Professor of Oncology and Medicine – Medical Oncology
- Khurshid Guru, MD, Chair of Urology, Director of Robotic Surgery, Professor of Oncology and The Robert P. Huben Endowed Professor of Oncology — Urology
- Mark Hennon, MD, FACS, Associate Professor of Oncology and Director of Thoracic Surgery Training in the Department of Thoracic Surgery — Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
- Francisco Hernandez-Ilizaliturri, MD, Director of Lymphoma Research, Professor of Oncology in the Department of Medicine and Associate Professor in the Department of Immunology — Medical Oncology
- Wesley Hicks Jr., MD, FACS, Chair of Head & Neck/Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery — Otolaryngology
- Meghan Higman, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Oncology in the Department of Pediatric Oncology and a staff physician with the Roswell Park Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program — Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
- Frederick Hong, MD, Medical Oncologist/Hematologist with Roswell Park Hematology Oncology Northtowns within the Roswell Park Care Network — Medical Oncology
- John Kane III, MD, FACS, Chair of Surgical Oncology, Professor of Oncology and Chief of Melanoma/Sarcoma — Surgery
- Eric Kauffman, MD, Associate Professor of Oncology in the Departments of Urology and Cancer Genetics — Urology
- Alan Klitzke, MD, FACNM, Assistant Professor of Oncology in the Department of Diagnostic Radiology — Diagnostic Radiology
- Michael Krabak, MD, PhD, Medical Oncologist/Hematologist with Roswell Park Hematology Oncology Northtowns within the Roswell Park Care Network — Medical Oncology
- Michael Kuettel, MD, PhD, MBA, Chair of Radiation Medicine, Professor of Oncology, Director of GU Radiation Services and The Barbara C. & George H. Hyde Chair in Radiation Medicine — Radiation Oncology
- Boris Kuvshinoff II, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Professor of Oncology in the Department of Surgical Oncology, GI/Endocrine Surgery Division — Surgery
- Dominick Lamonica, MD, Associate Professor of Oncology and Director of Nuclear Medicine in the Department of Diagnostic Imaging — Nuclear Medicine
- Ellis Levine, MD, Chief of Breast Medicine, Professor of Oncology and Hematology/Medical Oncology Fellowship Director in the Department of Medicine — Medical Oncology
- Martin Mahoney, MD, PhD, Professor of Oncology in the Departments of Health Behavior and Internal Medicine, Medical Director of the Undiagnosed Cancer Clinic, Director of Cancer Prevention & Detection with the Employee Health Clinic and Associate Member of the Cancer Control, Prevention and Disparities Program — Internal Medicine
- Philip McCarthy, MD, Professor of Oncology and Internal Medicine, Director Emeritus of the Transplant & Cellular Therapy Center and The Dr. Philip L. McCarthy Endowed Chair in Transplant & Cellular Therapy — Hematology
- Laszlo Mechtler, MD, FAAN, FASN, Professor of Oncology and Chief of Neuro-Oncology — Neurology
- James Mohler, MD, Chief of Inter-Institutional Academics, Professor of Oncology and Chair Emeritus of the Department of Urology — Urology
- Chukwumere Nwogu, MD, PhD, FACS, Professor of Oncology and Attending Surgeon in the Department of Thoracic Surgery — Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
- Tracey O’Connor, MD, Associate Professor of Oncology in the Department of Medicine — Medical Oncology
- Anthony Picone, MD, MD, PhD, MBA, FACP, FACS, Professor of Oncology in the Department of Thoracic Surgery — Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
- Robert Plunkett, MD, Associate Professor in the Department of Neurosurgery — Neurological Surgery
- Dheerendra Prasad, MD, MCh, FACRO, Professor of Radiation Medicine, Neurosurgery and Oncology, Director of Central Nervous System & Pediatric Radiation Services and Director of the Gamma Knife Center, Department of Radiation Medicine — Radiation Oncology
- Denise Rokitka, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Oncology in the Department of Pediatric Oncology, Director of Pediatric & Adolescent Cancer Survivorship, Director of the Young Adult and Oncofertility Program, and a staff physician with the Roswell Park Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program — Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
- Maureen Ross, MD, Professor of Oncology in the Department of Medicine — Medical Oncology
- Thomas Schwaab, MD, PhD, Chief of Strategy, Business Development and Outreach and Associate Professor of Oncology in the Departments of Urology and Immunology — Urology
- Brahm Segal, MD, Chair of Internal Medicine, Chief of Infectious Diseases and Professor of Oncology in the Departments of Internal Medicine and Immunology — Infectious Disease
- Anurag Singh, MD, Professor of Oncology in the Department of Radiation Medicine, Director of Radiation Research and Director of Head & Neck and Lymphoma Radiation Services — Radiation Oncology
Also included on Castle Connolly’s Top Doctors 2023 list are two Roswell Park physicians who recently retired from active clinical practice — Barbara Bambach, MD, former Associate Professor of Oncology in the Department of Pediatric Oncology and staff physician with the Roswell Park Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program, as well as Shashikant Lele, MD, FACOG, former Clinical Chair of the Division of Surgical Subspecialties and Professor of Oncology in the Department of Gynecologic Oncology at Roswell Park.
“When it comes to medical care, excellence and clinical expertise are extremely important to optimizing patient outcomes,” says Castle Connolly Managing Director Steve Leibforth. “Castle Connolly’s underlying premise is to know where a doctor would go if they needed care, so consumers can have confidence in the care they will receive when they choose a Castle Connolly Top Doctor.”