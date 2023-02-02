This national recognition is earned by only 7% of the nation’s physicians

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Recognizing physicians who have earned the high regard of fellow physicians, healthcare information resource Castle Connolly has named 38 Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center physicians to its 2023 Top Doctors List. Nationally, only 7% of physicians earned designation on this year’s list.

The Roswell Park doctors recognized on this year’s list represent 17 areas of specialty, with nine honored in Medical Oncology, four in Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery and four in Urology.

“It’s fantastic to see such a diverse group of physicians included on this year’s list,” says Boris Kuvshinoff II, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer at Roswell Park. “Top Doctors provides a valuable resource to patients as they make important decisions about their health care.”

Castle Connolly considers more than 850,000 U.S. physicians each year for this honor.

The Roswell Park faculty featured in the 2023 Top Doctors list, in alphabetic order, are:

Also included on Castle Connolly’s Top Doctors 2023 list are two Roswell Park physicians who recently retired from active clinical practice — Barbara Bambach, MD, former Associate Professor of Oncology in the Department of Pediatric Oncology and staff physician with the Roswell Park Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program, as well as Shashikant Lele, MD, FACOG, former Clinical Chair of the Division of Surgical Subspecialties and Professor of Oncology in the Department of Gynecologic Oncology at Roswell Park.

“When it comes to medical care, excellence and clinical expertise are extremely important to optimizing patient outcomes,” says Castle Connolly Managing Director Steve Leibforth. “Castle Connolly’s underlying premise is to know where a doctor would go if they needed care, so consumers can have confidence in the care they will receive when they choose a Castle Connolly Top Doctor.”