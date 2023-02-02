February session will focus on “Long COVID”

Dr. Thomas Guttuso, Jr., Professor of Neurology at UBMD, will be the guest speaker at the next Catholic Health COVID Support Group on Thursday, February 9 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. Dr. Guttuso is currently studying the persistent symptoms of Long COVID and looking for participants for a study he is conducting.

The group, led by medical and social work professionals, was established in 2021 to help those impacted by COVID-19 – survivors, loved ones, or caregivers – address concerns, access helpful resources, and connect with others to share their similar journeys.

To learn more or register for the February 9 session, call 716-447-6211. A virtual call-in option is also available.