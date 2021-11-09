Mercy Hospital Associates Expected to Return to Work November 10

Following three days of voting, more than 2,500 Registered Nurses and Service, Technical and Clerical staff at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo and Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus have overwhelmingly ratified new four-year contract agreements. The agreements, which are retroactive to July 1, 2021, include market-competitive wage increases; comprehensive health, retirement, and paid time off benefits; and the region’s most progressive approach to address staffing shortages.

“It’s a new day for Mercy Hospital as we prepare to welcome back our associates, and for Catholic Health as we refocus our energies on providing the highest quality care and service to the people of Western New York,” said Mark Sullivan, President & CEO of Catholic Health. “Our collective healing process will take time, but I am confident in the ability of our leadership team and associates to work and heal together, and know we will emerge even stronger than before.”

As Mercy Hospital prepares to welcome back its associates, hospital leaders have developed a detailed return-to-work plan that will restore most services at Catholic Health’s major tertiary care hospital. As part the plan, the following services will resume during the day shift on November 10:

Full emergency services, including ambulance transport,

Labor & Delivery services, including Level ll Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU),

Cardiac and Stroke services, including Mercy Hospital’s Comprehensive Stroke Center and Heart Center,

Offsite primary care and outpatient services at the Mercy Diagnostic & Treatment Center in West,

Seneca, Mercy Diagnostic Center in East Aurora, Mercy Comprehensive Care Center in Buffalo, and,

Women’s Health Center in Buffalo Emergent and urgent surgical cases will continue to be performed as needed, while inpatient and outpatient elective surgery are expected to resume soon.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our patients, long-term care residents, their families, and our community for their patience and understanding during this difficult time,” Sullivan continued. “Thanks to the tireless work and dedication of our entire management team and all our associates throughout Catholic Health, along with our medical staff partners, our commitment to provide the highest quality care and service never wavered.”