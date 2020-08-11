Catholic Health has named James M. Garvey, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. He brings extensive national experience in executive oversight of health system care continuums, operations functions, and resource management to Catholic Health, having served in senior leadership roles at major health systems and medical services firms in Minnesota, Illinois and California. He will join Catholic Health in mid-September.

In this new role, Garvey will have strategic and operational responsibility for healthcare delivery throughout Catholic Health with executive oversight of Acute Care, Ambulatory Care, Home & Community Based Care, and Physician Enterprise. He will work closely with Catholic Health’s Chief Clinical Officer & Physician Executive, employing industry-wide best practices to keep Catholic Health at the forefront of providing the highest quality, safety and value to patients across the Buffalo-Niagara region. “Jim’s experience in multi-hospital, integrated health systems, especially in the areas of operational efficiency, performance improvement, and business strategy, will help our system navigate the changes we are seeing in healthcare delivery across our care continuum,” said Mark Sullivan, Catholic Health President & CEO. “He understands the importance of providing an exceptional patient/consumer experience and continuous quality improvement in dynamic environments.”

Most recently, Garvey served as Senior Vice President & Administrator for Essentia Health, a 15-hospital system based in Duluth, Minnesota. He previously served as Director of Healthcare Consulting Practice for WipFli, a top 20 accounting and business consulting firm with offices across the country; and Vice President of Operations and Specialty Care Services for North Memorial Healthcare, a Minneapolis-based health system. He also held senior leadership positions with McKesson and Premier, two California-based firms which provide medical supply, information technology, and business support solutions to the healthcare industry. Early in his career he served as a Regional Director of Operations for Trinity Health.

“I am excited to join an organization that sets the standard for patient care in Western New York through quality and patient-centered care,” said Garvey. “Catholic Health’s innovative response to the community’s needs during the COVID-19 pandemic spoke volumes about its capabilities and potential. I look forward to working with this team to continue the healthcare transformation in Western New York.”

Certified in Lean Six Sigma-GE, Garvey earned his Master of Health Administration and Master of Business Administration degrees from St. Louis University. A Minneapolis native, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota.

“We are pleased to welcome Jim to Western New York and our Catholic Health family,” Sullivan added. “He has a proven track record of performance improvement in complex health systems by driving innovation, achieving operating efficiencies, and enhancing quality. We look forward to the contributions he will make in our healthcare ministry.”