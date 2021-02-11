Last night’s COVID Town Hall on WBBZ-TV’s Your Hometown Healthcare Connection featured Kenneth V. Snyder MD PhD, VP Physician Quality at Kaleida Health and Dr. Raul Vazquez MD, President and CEO of G-Health Enterprises.

Covid questions that were asked and answered included:

– What are the risks of the Covid 19 vaccines for pregnant women and women who are nursing?

– Will the current vaccines work on the variants?

– What will be needed for us to achieve herd immunity?

– Could one shot provide enough protection?

– Were the vaccines made too quickly?

– Can I take Motrin or Tylenol for side effects?

– Why shouldn’t I take Motrin or Tylenol before I get the vaccine?

Hear what our experts had to say. See the Covid Town Hall Part 1 again this Saturday at noon on on WBBZ-TV Spectrum, Dish, Fios Channel 5 and ON-AIR & DIRECTV 67. Then watch Part 2 next Wednesday at 8 pm or Saturday at noon for more answers to your questions. If you prefer to watch it online here! https://youtu.be/6StCMwPUwPs now.