BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2025 — More than 100 riders pedaled for a purpose while youth sports organizations and community members learned Hands-Only CPR at the American Stroke Association’s CycleNation event on Sunday. The ride boosts mental and physical health while raising critical funds to stop the cycle of stroke across the nation. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and the leading cause of disability in older age.

The event, held at the Buffalo Bills Training Center, benefits the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association – the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all.

Each year approximately 800,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke. While approximately 80% of those who have a stroke will survive, the majority of these will remain with some degree of physical impairment or disability. Research shows that up to 80% of strokes may be prevented. Getting the recommended amount of physical activity is linked to lower risk of diseases, stronger bones and muscles, improved mental health and cognitive function and lower risk of depression.

“CycleNation is more than a program – it’s an active movement empowering people across the country to get their bodies and brains in gear,” says Dr. Cristine Adams, CyleNation chairwoman, chief wellness officer with Kaleida Health and clinical assistant professor, wellness director and professional coach with UB|MD Emergency Medicine. “We are thankful for all the teams who came out to support the movement.”

During CycleNation, representatives from more than 15 youth sports organizations, along with dozens of community members, learned about the lifesaving skills of Hands-Only CPR. Demonstrations at the event were part of the HeartBEAT initiative supported by the Buffalo Bills.

In addition to the Hands-Only CPR education, the Buffalo Bills Foundation and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield are working to place more automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in the community. The organizations announced grants for 10 local youth sports organizations to purchase AEDs. Each AED will equip organizations to respond to cardiac emergencies.

“We are grateful to be working in collaboration with the American Heart Association and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as we continue outreach around our Bills HeartBEAT initiative and the importance of CPR Education, Awareness and Training,” said Michelle Roberts, Buffalo Bills vice president of Community Impact.

“Beyond the vital funds raised for stroke prevention and awareness through programs like CycleNation, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield remains committed to equipping our community with the lifesaving skills and resources needed to effectively respond to cardiac events,” said Michael Ball, vice president, community affairs, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. “Our ongoing work with the American Heart Association and the Buffalo Bills is instrumental in empowering community readiness, contributing to a healthier, more resilient Western New York.”

Buffalo CycleNation is sponsored by the Buffalo Bills, Catalyst Fitness, Buffalo Rehab Group and media sponsors Buffalo Healthy Living, WGRZ and WUFO. To learn more about this movement, visit CycleNation.org/Buffalo.