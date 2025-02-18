BUFFALO – FEBRUARY 18, 2025 – Damar Hamlin’s charity, Chasing M’s Foundation, has announced that the application process for the new Buffalo Heroes Scholarship program is now live, encouraging qualified youth to apply.

Similar to the Cincinnati youth scholarship he launched on January 2, 2024, Hamlin’s Buffalo Heroes Scholarship will support underserved high school and college-bound students who hope to attend Buffalo area private high schools, trade schools or universities.

“I created this scholarship program for kids in underserved communities who need some support as they plan to go to a private high school, trade school or on to college,” said Hamlin. “When I look back, the financial support I got that allowed me to go to Central Catholic High School in my hometown of Pittsburgh had a big impact on the course of my life. Today, I’m reminded of the blessing I’ve been given through my charity and the gift of being able to give to others.”

For the Buffalo Heroes Scholarship, Chasing M’s Foundation has pledged a total of $1,000 for ten scholarships annually, over a three-year period. Details, criteria, and information for students interested in applying are now available on the charity website at www.chasingmsfoundation.com. The first round of scholarships will be awarded in 2025.