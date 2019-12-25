Doctors Anthone, Atwal, Eyes on America Foundation Donate Cataract Surgeries

Friday with Mission Cataract Day as part of National Sight Week at Atwal Eye Care, several cataract surgeries were donated for those with low income to non-insured veterans, refugees and recent immigrants. Present were Samuel Oonnooni of Texas, Eyes On America Founder Dr. Kenneth Anthone, Michael Walker of Lockport, Dr. Andrew Reynolds of North Buffalo, Dr. Cristy Ku of South Buffalo, Eyes On America Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ephraim Atwal and Scott Scidisz of North Tonawanda. In the past decade the Eyes On America Foundation has donated 300 cataract surgeries for those in need locally, nationally and internationally.