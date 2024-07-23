Buffalo, New York – July 18, 2024: D’Youville University announced today that it has received candidacy by the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology of the American Speech-Language Hearing Association (CAA-ASHA), with classes beginning in Fall 2024.

Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) are in high demand due to the growing need for communication and swallowing services across various populations, including individuals with stroke, neurological disorders, autism, and those learning English as a second language. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the field is expected to grow by 21% through 2024.

“Speech language pathologists play a vital role in enhancing the quality of life for countless individuals,” said D’Youville President Lorrie Clemo, PhD. “We are thrilled to offer this program to meet the increasing demand for skilled professionals in this field.”

D’Youville’s SLP program distinguishes itself through its emphasis on interprofessional collaboration. Students will learn alongside peers from other healthcare disciplines, such as nursing, pharmacy, and physical therapy, preparing them for a comprehensive approach to patient care. The program’s practitioner-as-teacher model, combined with robust clinical experiences, will equip graduates with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in various settings, including schools, hospitals, and private practices.

“Our students will gain invaluable hands-on experience through on-campus labs, simulations, and diverse clinical placements,” said Program Director Lorraine Book. “This immersive approach will equip our graduates with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in their careers.”

D’Youville’s SLP program is a full-time, 56-credit program that can be completed in under two years. Admissions are now open for the Fall 2024 cohort.

To learn more about D’Youville University’s new Speech Language Pathology program and how it can help you launch a rewarding career, please visit the graduate admissions webpage for more details.