BUFFALO, N.Y – Erie County Medical Center Corporation (ECMC) today announced 10 community health center and primary care practice organizations have been approved to receive $2.3M in Delivery Service Reform Incentive Program (DSRIP) funds to support COVID-19 testing at 27 sites and from three mobile units operating in 17 priority zip codes located in Amherst, Buffalo, Dunkirk, Jamestown, Lockport, Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, Wheatfield and Williamsville, NY.

The organizations selected for funding have existing agreements under the DSRIP Medicaid program in these vulnerable communities. They were able to apply for COVID-19 testing site grant funding for up to $2,500/day for up to 100 days. These organizations will have specific deliverables and reporting requirements.

Thomas J. Quatroche Jr., PhD, President and CEO, Erie County Medical Center said, “The ECMC DSRIP-funded community testing sites program is part of a multi-pronged community-based healthcare initiative designed to support Western New York’s vulnerable, at-risk residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. NYS Medicaid Waiver funding is being used in these vulnerable communities to increase testing and link individuals with primary care. The COVID-19 pandemic is disproportionally affecting minority and economically challenged areas due to social determinates of health that have created underlining health conditions in these communities.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, “ECMC’s expanded testing initiative is great news and is a welcome addition to ongoing efforts to increasing testing, especially among vulnerable populations. This expanded reach and increase in awareness of COVID-19 will help to keep residents safer and connect them with health care where needed.

Having committed partners is critical to an effective response and I thank ECMC and their team for working in communities across Erie County and our region.”

The community testing sites program is in addition to expanded testing capabilities at ECMC, as well as Kaleida Health’s recently announced effort to expand its laboratory testing capability for COVID-19. An additional $1.125M in funding has also been provided to the African American Health Equity Task Force, to facilitate the Task Force’s work with Buffalo-area churches and other community-based organizations to reach out to vulnerable individuals and educate them on COVID-19-related health issues and identify barriers to care and link individuals with primary care and COVID-19 testing sites. Also, with support of the New York State Department of Health, an additional $7.24 million was released as early distribution of funds to outpatient community partners, including primary care and behavioral health partners, as well as organizations who are engaged in three areas of activity: 1) Expanding healthcare capacity to reach Medicaid and vulnerable populations (e.g. telehealth); 2) Address social determinants of health (e.g., food, food pantries, rent assistance, housing); 3) and provide COVID-19-related care.

COMMUNITY TESTING SITE LOCATIONS

TOWN/CITY TESTING ORGANIZATION LOCATION ZIP CODE TESTING HOURS AMHERST Rapha Family Wellness Center 3610 Main St. 14226 Sat. 10AM – 2 PM BUFFALO Rapha Family Wellness Center 2200 Main St. 14214 Tues./Thurs./Fri. 10 AM – 4PM Rapha Family Wellness Center Mobile Medical Unit Variable Community Locations Variable Hours Community Health Center of Buffalo 34 Benwood Ave. 14214 Mon., Tues., Wed. 8AM – 5PM Community Health Center of Buffalo Mobile Medical Unit Variable Community Locations Variable Hours ECMC Family Health Center 462 Grider St. 14215 Mon-Fri. 8AM – 4PM Evergreen Health 3297 Bailey Ave. 14215 Mon-Thur. 9AM – 1PM Jericho Road 1021 Broadway St. 14212 Mon-Fri. 8:30AM-5PM Sat. 9AM-12PM Jericho Road 184 Barton St. 14213 Mon-Fri. 8AM-6PM Sat. 9AM-12PM Conducted by Jericho Road Variable Community Locations Variable Community Locations Variable Hours Kaleida 28 Best St. 14215 Mon-Fri. Variable Hours Kaleida 1187 East Delevan St. 14215 Mon-Fri. Variable Hours Kaleida 100 High St. 14203 Mon-Fri. Variable Hours Kaleida 1001 Main St. 14203 Mon-Fri. Variable Hours Neighborhood Health Center Mattina 300 Niagara St. 14201 Mon-Fri. 12:30 PM-1:30 PM Neighborhood Health Center NHC Blasdell 4233 Lake Ave. 14219 Mon-Fri. 3PM – 4PM