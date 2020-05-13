By on May 13, 2020   /   All Articles, COVID-19, Featured, Health, News   /   Leave a comment
ECMC redirects Medicaid funds enabling 27 sites in 17 priority zip codes across Amherst, Buffalo, Dunkirk, Jamestown, Lockport, Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, Wheatfield, and Williamsville communities

BUFFALO, N.Y – Erie County Medical Center Corporation (ECMC) today announced 10 community health center and primary care practice organizations have been approved to receive $2.3M in Delivery Service Reform Incentive Program (DSRIP) funds to support COVID-19 testing at 27 sites and from three mobile units operating in 17 priority zip codes located in Amherst, Buffalo, Dunkirk, Jamestown, Lockport, Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, Wheatfield and Williamsville, NY.

The organizations selected for funding have existing agreements under the DSRIP Medicaid program in these vulnerable communities. They were able to apply for COVID-19 testing site grant funding for up to $2,500/day for up to 100 days. These organizations will have specific deliverables and reporting requirements.

Thomas J. Quatroche Jr., PhD, President and CEO, Erie County Medical Center said, “The ECMC DSRIP-funded community testing sites program is part of a multi-pronged community-based healthcare initiative designed to support Western New York’s vulnerable, at-risk residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. NYS Medicaid Waiver funding is being used in these vulnerable communities to increase testing and link individuals with primary care. The COVID-19 pandemic is disproportionally affecting minority and economically challenged areas due to social determinates of health that have created underlining health conditions in these communities.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, “ECMC’s expanded testing initiative is great news and is a welcome addition to ongoing efforts to increasing testing, especially among vulnerable populations. This expanded reach and increase in awareness of COVID-19 will help to keep residents safer and connect them with health care where needed.

Having committed partners is critical to an effective response and I thank ECMC and their team for working in communities across Erie County and our region.”

The community testing sites program is in addition to expanded testing capabilities at ECMC, as well as Kaleida Health’s recently announced effort to expand its laboratory testing capability for COVID-19. An additional $1.125M in funding has also been provided to the African American Health Equity Task Force, to facilitate the Task Force’s work with Buffalo-area churches and other community-based organizations to reach out to vulnerable individuals and educate them on COVID-19-related health issues and identify barriers to care and link individuals with primary care and COVID-19 testing sites.  Also, with support of the New York State Department of Health, an additional $7.24 million was released as early distribution of funds to outpatient community partners, including primary care and behavioral health partners, as well as organizations who are engaged in three areas of activity: 1) Expanding healthcare capacity to reach Medicaid and vulnerable populations (e.g. telehealth); 2) Address social determinants of health (e.g., food, food pantries, rent assistance, housing); 3) and provide COVID-19-related care.

COMMUNITY TESTING SITE LOCATIONS

TOWN/CITYTESTING

ORGANIZATION

LOCATIONZIP CODETESTING HOURS
AMHERSTRapha Family Wellness Center3610 Main St.14226Sat. 10AM – 2 PM
BUFFALORapha Family

Wellness Center

2200 Main St.14214Tues./Thurs./Fri.

10 AM – 4PM

 Rapha Family Wellness CenterMobile Medical UnitVariable Community

Locations

Variable Hours
 Community Health

Center of Buffalo

34 Benwood Ave.14214Mon., Tues., Wed.

8AM – 5PM

 Community Health Center of BuffaloMobile Medical UnitVariable

Community Locations

Variable Hours
 ECMC Family Health

Center

462 Grider St.14215Mon-Fri.

8AM – 4PM

 Evergreen Health3297 Bailey Ave.14215Mon-Thur.

9AM – 1PM

 Jericho Road1021 Broadway St.14212Mon-Fri. 8:30AM-5PM

Sat.

9AM-12PM

 Jericho Road184 Barton St.14213Mon-Fri. 8AM-6PM

Sat.

9AM-12PM

 Conducted by Jericho RoadVariable

Community Locations

Variable

Community Locations

Variable Hours
 Kaleida28 Best St.14215Mon-Fri.

Variable Hours

 Kaleida1187 East Delevan

St.

14215Mon-Fri.

Variable Hours

 Kaleida100 High St.14203Mon-Fri.

Variable Hours

 Kaleida1001 Main St.14203Mon-Fri.

Variable Hours

 Neighborhood

Health Center

Mattina

300 Niagara St.

14201Mon-Fri.

12:30 PM-1:30 PM

 Neighborhood

Health Center

NHC Blasdell

4233 Lake Ave.

14219Mon-Fri.

3PM – 4PM

 

 Urban Family Practice564 Niagara St.14201Nasal Swab: Mon.-Fri.

9AM-11AM (Niag. St.)

 

IgG Blood: Mon.-Fri.

9AM-11am & 1PM-

4PM (Niag. St.)

 Urban Family Practice1315 Jefferson Ave.14208Nasal Swab: Tues./Thurs.

1PM-4pm (Jefferson)

 

IgG Blood: Mon.-Fri. 1PM-4PM

(Jefferson)

 Urban Family PracticeMobile Medical UnitVariable

Community Locations

Variable Hours
WILLIAMSVILLEKaleida2100 Wehrle Dr.14221Mon-Fri.

Variable Hours

 Kaleida1540 Maple Rd.14221Mon-Fri.

Variable Hours

 

